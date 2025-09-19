Anzeige
Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd.: Hotel "seven x seven" Wins Gold at the Graphis Design 2026 Awards

TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- fav hospitality group Co., Ltd. (FHG), a member of the Kasumigaseki Capital Group, proudly announces that its hotel brand "seven x seven" has been awarded the Gold Prize in the Branding Systems category at the prestigious Graphis Design 2026 Awards, hosted by Graphis, the internationally renowned publisher of visual communication based in New York. This marks the first-ever Gold Award for a hotel brand in this category.

Hotel

Website

Comment from David Miskin (Cheif Creative Director)

"It is a great honor for us to receive the Gold Award at the Graphis Design 2026 Awards. Winning in the Branding Systems category as the first hotel brand is a groundbreaking achievement that reflects the success of our challenge and demonstrates new possibilities for Japanese hospitality on the global stage.

We have positioned seven x seven, not simply as a place to stay, but as a stage for brand experience, seamlessly connecting architecture, interior spaces, services, and communications through a unified design. As we expand, we are reminded that a true brand system is far more than a logo, it is an orchestration of all the senses, from the spaces guests move through to the sounds, textures, and experiences that shape lasting memories.

This international recognition is a tremendous encouragement, and we will continue to pursue creativity and consistency as we propose new locations for the future of hotel branding."

David Miskin

seven x seven Facility Details

seven x seven Itoshima
Address: 266 Nishiura, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka 819-0202

seven x seven Ishigaki
Address: 254-19 Maezato, Ishigaki City, Okinawa 907-0002

Note: In *seven x seven*, the "x" is a lowercase letter "x" (ex), not a multiplication sign.

Company Overview

fav hospitality group Co., Ltd. is a hospitality innovation company that seamlessly integrates trends, technology, finance, and design to create new forms of "play" and "hospitality" that fit this era.

The company operates FHG HOTELS, which includes the group-stay brand "fav", its luxury extension "FAV LUX", the high-end hotel brand "seven x seven", its sub brand "edit x seven", and the business hotel "BASE LAYER HOTEL". Currently operating 18 hotels nationwide, the group plans to open an additional 26 properties by the end of 2027.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769585/Hotel__seven_x_seven__Wins_Gold_Graphis_Design_2026_Awards.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775139/Picture1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hotel-seven-x-seven-wins-gold-at-the-graphis-design-2026-awards-302558984.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
