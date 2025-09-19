* Toronto University Club

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is looking forward to presenting to a group of Toronto investors at an event organized by Mi3 Communications. President and CEO Michael Durose will focus on the exploration discoveries made at the Company's LDS project in southern Brazil, progress toward permitting for the most advanced properties and the extensive exploration upside on this 23,000 hectare, highly prospective property.

Event

Mi3 Communications Toronto Event

Highlight

Lavras Gold Presentation

Date

Tuesday September 23, 2025

Time

Noon - 2pm EST

Location

Hy's Steakhouse, Toronto

Note

By invitation only through Mi3 Communications

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary holds, directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits - Butiá with 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with 188,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 293,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

"Michael Durose"

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Lavras Gold Corp. website at www.lavrasgold.com

