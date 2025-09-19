Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-Sep-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

19 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  19 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,323 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.0245p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,210,267 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,210,267) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.0245p                       65,323

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
664             121.00          09:10:42         00353894870TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              121.60          09:10:43         00353894899TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             121.00          09:11:03         00353895050TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             121.00          09:11:05         00353895072TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             121.00          09:11:05         00353895073TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              120.80          09:18:36         00353897412TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             120.80          09:18:36         00353897413TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             121.00          09:35:46         00353903515TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             120.60          09:41:08         00353904527TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             120.60          09:43:21         00353905385TRLO1     XLON 
 
797             121.00          09:51:02         00353906934TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             120.80          10:06:26         00353912555TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             120.80          10:06:26         00353912556TRLO1     XLON 
 
1278             120.60          10:10:39         00353914595TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             120.80          10:28:48         00353922762TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             120.80          10:28:48         00353922763TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             120.60          10:29:32         00353922967TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             120.20          10:47:01         00353937616TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             120.40          10:47:02         00353937635TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             120.20          10:47:02         00353937639TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             120.20          10:53:27         00353941803TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             120.20          10:53:27         00353941804TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             120.20          10:53:32         00353941852TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             120.20          10:53:32         00353941853TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             120.00          10:53:32         00353941854TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             119.80          10:53:32         00353941859TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              119.80          10:53:32         00353941860TRLO1     XLON 
 
1346             120.00          11:29:58         00353945350TRLO1     XLON 
 
930             120.60          11:37:06         00353945474TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             120.60          11:37:06         00353945475TRLO1     XLON 
 
720             120.40          11:37:41         00353945481TRLO1     XLON 
 
1949             120.40          11:37:41         00353945482TRLO1     XLON 
 
404             121.20          11:51:01         00353946143TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             121.20          11:51:01         00353946144TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             120.80          11:51:01         00353946145TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             120.80          11:51:01         00353946146TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              120.80          11:51:01         00353946147TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              120.80          11:51:01         00353946148TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             121.00          11:51:01         00353946149TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             121.00          11:51:01         00353946150TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              120.80          11:51:02         00353946153TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              120.80          11:51:02         00353946154TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             122.00          12:08:03         00353947287TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             122.00          12:08:03         00353947288TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             122.00          12:15:29         00353947603TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             122.00          12:15:29         00353947604TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             121.60          12:20:41         00353947712TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              121.80          12:20:41         00353947713TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             121.60          12:25:36         00353947942TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             122.80          13:56:00         00353949964TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             122.80          13:56:00         00353949965TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             122.80          13:56:58         00353949980TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             123.00          13:57:25         00353949990TRLO1     XLON 
 
303             123.40          14:12:01         00353950497TRLO1     XLON 
 
312             123.40          14:12:01         00353950498TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             124.20          14:17:52         00353950823TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             124.20          14:17:52         00353950824TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             124.20          14:17:52         00353950825TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             123.80          14:18:39         00353950846TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             124.00          14:18:39         00353950847TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             123.60          14:18:40         00353950848TRLO1     XLON 
 
1107             123.60          14:19:53         00353950866TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             123.40          14:19:53         00353950867TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             123.60          14:20:02         00353950869TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              123.60          14:21:14         00353950900TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             123.40          14:30:52         00353951209TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             123.60          14:32:05         00353951236TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             123.20          14:32:05         00353951243TRLO1     XLON 
 
3468             123.20          14:32:05         00353951244TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             123.20          14:32:05         00353951245TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
