Samstag, 20.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
WKN: A111B0 | ISIN: CNE100000GS4
EVE Energy Achieves World's First 400MWh Energy Storage Project with 628Ah Ultra-Large Cells

WUHAN, China, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in big-batteries technology, EVE Energy has set a new industry milestone, building on its prior success in both launching and mass-producing big cells. The world's first 400MWh energy storage project using 628Ah ultra-large cells has been successfully connected to the grid at Phase II of the Ruite New Energy Project in Lingshou, Hebei, China. This accomplishment not only demonstrates EVE's full capability from R&D to deployment of high-capacity cells, but also marks the official arrival of the big-batteries era in energy storage.

Breaking New Ground: Large-Cell Technology Enables Scalable Applications

Amid global energy transformation, energy storage systems are rapidly advancing in scale and market readiness. Cells exceeding 600Ah are now key to improving energy density, reducing lifecycle costs, and enhancing safety and reliability.

On September 8, the Lingshou 200MW/400MWh standalone energy storage project-jointly developed by EVE Energy and State Grid Power Technology-was successfully energized. It represents the world's first large-scale application of 628Ah cells in a 100MWh-level facility, setting a new benchmark for the industry.


Rapid Deployment and Reliable Operation

EVE Energy delivered and grid-connected 80 Mr.Giant energy storage systems and 40 integrated converter cabins within just one week, demonstrating exceptional project execution capabilities. From quality control and engineering coordination to system commissioning and operational support, EVE Energy has proven the maturity and feasibility of big-batteries technology.

Supporting the Modern Grid and Accelerating Energy Transition

As the world's first operational 100MWh-scale large-cell storage project, it provides critical practical experience for large-scale applications, significantly improves regional grid peak-shaving and frequency regulation, increases power supply reliability and renewable energy integration, and supports Hebei Province's energy structure optimization and carbon goals.

Going Global: Mr.Giant Ships Overseas

Going globle.The energy storage system Mr. Giant, equipped with 628Ah cells, completed its first batch of overseas shipments to Australia and Europe on September 10. With its minimalist design, high efficiency, low noise (=65dB), and suitability for 4+ hour long-duration storage, Mr.Giant has gained international recognition-marking the global expansion of China's large-cell technology.


From the first grid connection to international delivery, EVE Energy has not only realized the full-market application of 628Ah cells but also propelled the industry into a more efficient, economical, and reliable new phase.

Reliable Energy Storage with EVE's Big Batteries. Moving forward, EVE will continue to leverage its technology-driven and manufacturing-led strategy, collaborating with global partners to advance green energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777313/image_5024968_36448418.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777314/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eve-energy-achieves-worlds-first-400mwh-energy-storage-project-with-628ah-ultra-large-cells-302562069.html

