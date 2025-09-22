Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced on September 9, 2022 that shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 1.26 per share, representing an increase of approximately CHF 0.10 compared to the previous year's dividend.

As previously announced, Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be September 24, 2025 and the record date for the dividend to be September 23, 2025. Logitech is updating the ex-dividend date for shares trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq"). Such shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on Nasdaq starting on September 23, 2025. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

(LOGIIR)

Contacts:

Nate Melihercik, Head of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications +41 (0) 79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com