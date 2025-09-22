Gurit Holding AG
Zurich, September 22, 2025
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Viktor Bernhardt as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Viktor, a German national, will succeed Javier Perez-Freije, who departs by end November 2025 as previously announced.
Viktor brings more than 25 years of international finance and leadership experience, having held senior positions across multinational corporations, private equity portfolio companies, and family-owned businesses. He has an extensive track record in corporate transformation, restructuring, M&A execution, and strategic growth.
"I am truly excited to join Gurit," said Viktor Bernhardt. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive strong financial performance and contribute meaningfully to the company's long-term success.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Javier for his dedication and wish him all the best for the future, and welcome Viktor to our executive team and wish him a strong start and much success as he steps into this pivotal role at Gurit", said Tobias Lührig, CEO of Gurit.
