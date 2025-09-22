Ericsson to power the majority of VodafoneThree's next-generation UK network in SEK 12.5 billion partnership

Eight-year partnership to tap broad range of Ericsson radio and core hardware and software

Ericsson 5G Standalone technology to provide VodafoneThree with a trusted high-performing programmable network to help drive UK enterprise/industry digitalization

Ericsson connectivity to exclusively cover the four UK capitals: London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is to power the majority of UK communications service provider (CSP) VodafoneThree's next-generation mobile network - including the entire core network - in an SEK 12.5 billion* (almost GBP £1 billion) eight-year partnership, as the CSP delivers one of Europe's largest network consolidation initiatives.

In addition to securing sole UK nationwide core network vendor status, Ericsson Radio System products and software solutions will also power a significant majority of the enhanced VodafoneThree radio network.

The primary vendor partnership will see the deployment of Ericsson 5G Standalone (5G SA) network hardware, software and solutions. In addition to serving a significant proportion of its mobile broadband customer base (currently almost 29 million customers), the high performance and programmability capabilities of Ericsson 5G SA will enable VodafoneThree to drive national UK digitalization through differentiated connectivity for enterprise and industry using AI, automation, and virtual/augmented reality.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "Trusted high-performing programmable networks are critical to success in the digital economy. AI, automation and virtual/augmented reality won't reach their potential without them. We are proud to partner with VodafoneThree as their primary vendor to power them with the most advanced programmable network products, software, and solutions in the world."

Max Taylor, CEO, VodafoneThree, said: "We said we would deliver at pace and, just a few months in, we are delighted to be working with trusted strategic partners such as Ericsson, to deliver our ambition of building the UK's best network. They bring the scale and expertise needed to accelerate the delivery of a resilient, secure, world-class and future-ready network, and together, we are laying the foundations for the UK's digital future."

Ericsson radio and core connectivity will exclusively cover the four UK capital cities - London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast - and other major population centers including Leeds, Sheffield, Bristol, Aberdeen, Hull and Bournemouth. The first deployments are set to get underway soon. VodafoneThree aims to provide 99.95 5G SA population coverage across the UK by 2034.

Partnership product and solution breakdown

New Ericsson 5G RAN products will be introduced into the VodafoneThree network, comprising compact, AI and energy-optimized radio hardware; smart multi-band antennas; and energy-efficient basebands. This is aimed at providing VodafoneThree's customers with significantly enhanced data speeds and seamless connectivity across the UK's diverse geography.

Ericsson will deploy 5G Core, infrastructure and voice capabilities UK nationwide (through the Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core solution, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution), providing capacity to handle rapid growth in data usage.

Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core and 5G Advanced capabilities provide the foundation for VodafoneThree to evolve its network towards differentiated connectivity.

Ericsson RAN/cloud-native/dual-mode 5G Core technology leadership currently powers 187 5G networks in 78 countries and 42 of the world's more than 70 commercially live 5G SA networks.

Related links:

Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network (RAN)

Three UK selects Ericsson to build largest mobile packet core in Europe

Evolve your core network for 5G

Ericsson Antenna System

Ericsson Performance Partnerships

Ericsson leads Omdia Market Landscape: Core Vendors 2025 report for Business Performance

NOTES TO EDITORS:

*Based on GBP to SEK currency conversion, 19 September 2025

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts

https://x.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-to-power-the-majority-of-vodafonethree-s-next-generation-uk-network-in-sek-12-5-billion-par,c4237647

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4237647/3679545.pdf PDF Ericsson to power the majority of VodafoneThrees next-generation UK network in SEK 12.5 billion partnership https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/ericsson-digital-signage,c3471563 Ericsson Digital Signage

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-to-power-the-majority-of-vodafonethrees-next-generation-uk-network-in-sek-12-5-billion-partnership-302562602.html