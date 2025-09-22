LHYFE: With the certification of three new sites in France and Germany, Lhyfe becomes Europe's largest producer of RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water

Lhyfe's first four installed sites (21 MW) are now RFNBO certified (Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin certification is the highest environmental standard in the industry), making it Europe's leading producer of RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water[1].

With these four sites now certified in France and Germany, and thanks to its fleet of Type 4 containers -among the largest in Europe- Lhyfe has unique regional coverage capable of meeting the RFNBO hydrogen needs of a large number of customers in Europe.

Lhyfe can now integrate RFNBO certification into all the certificates it provides to its customers to guarantee hydrogen traceability.

Nantes (France), 22 September 2025 - After already becoming the first French company to obtain RFNBO certification for its Bouin site in May 2025, Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE) - one of the pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen for the decarbonisation of mobility and industry - today confirmed its position as European leader with the certification of its three other installed sites in France and Germany.

RFNBO (Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin) certification is the European Union's most stringent standard for green hydrogen under the European Renewable Energy Directive (RED III). It certifies that Lhyfe's hydrogen production at its Buléon, Bessières and Schwäbisch Gmünd sites is 100% renewable and complies with the environmental and traceability criteria that must be met by sustainable activities under the EU Taxonomy, contributing to the European Union's targets for renewable energy integration and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Lhyfe's four installed sites are now RFNBO certified:

Bouin (1MW), in the Pays de la Loire region, the world's first hydrogen production site connected to a wind farm and the first French site to be RFNBO certified in May 2025.

in the Pays de la Loire region, the world's first hydrogen production site connected to a wind farm and the first French site to be RFNBO certified in May 2025. Buléon (5MW) in Bretagne

in Bretagne Bessières (5MW) in Occitanie. These two 5 MW sites are the largest production sites in France to date.

in Occitanie. These two 5 MW sites are the largest production sites in France to date. Schwäbisch Gmünd (10 MW), in Baden-Württemberg (Germany), Lhyfe's largest site to date and Germany's second-largest RFNBO hydrogen production site. This site will be officially inaugurated in October 2025.

These four sites represent a total installed capacity of 21 MW and a production capacity of up to 8.3 tonnes of green hydrogen per day. Lhyfe is thus now the largest producer in Europe of RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water (in terms of installed capacity and number of sites), and remains the only RFNBO-certified producer in France.

Since its creation, Lhyfe has focused on offering regional coverage by spreading out its units. The company now has the largest number of green hydrogen production sites in Europe dedicated to bulk[2] distribution. This allows Lhyfe to be closer to its customers, optimising delivery distances for its nearly-70-strong container fleet - one of the largest and most modern in Europe. With its RFNBO certifications, regional coverage and container fleet, Lhyfe now offers one of the best RFNBO bulk hydrogen distribution networks in Europe.

The RFNBO certificate enables Lhyfe's customers to prove the sustainability of the molecule they have purchased and become eligible for the national and European grant schemes currently being put in place. It thus strengthens Lhyfe's ability to support manufacturers, energy companies, and mobility players in their energy transition.

Furthermore, as these four sites are dedicated to bulk production, they are already able to deliver to customers throughout Europe, making renewable green hydrogen accessible to a wide range of users in varying quantities. The RFNBO hydrogen is being supplied for current applications in mobility and industry, as well as to carry out a wide variety of tests, for example, for combustion, salt cavern hydrogen storage, mixed boilers, construction machinery, etc.

Matthieu Guesné, founder and CEO of Lhyfe: "This certification is a key milestone - it validates the robustness of our industrial model, confirms our technological and regulatory lead, and above all proves that local production of truly renewable and traceable hydrogen is now possible on a large scale in Europe. In the current context, our concrete achievements are the most credible proof of the seriousness of our beliefs and ambitions. We are proud to continue leading the way and accelerating the development of renewable hydrogen in France and Europe, ultimately contributing to our decarbonisation and energy sovereignty."

To obtain these certifications, Lhyfe once again enjoyed the support of its partners:

Atmen , whose integrated compliance automation platform enables Lhyfe to achieve a level of traceability with unprecedented accuracy and granularity;

, whose integrated compliance automation platform enables Lhyfe to achieve a level of traceability with unprecedented accuracy and granularity; CertifHy , whose CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme was among the first three certification schemes to be approved by the European Commission in December 2024;

, whose CertifHy EU RFNBO Scheme was among the first three certification schemes to be approved by the European Commission in December 2024; Tüv Süd, one of the first certification bodies to be authorised to certify companies under the CertifHy certification scheme.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects seek to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonizing entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 199 staff at the end of 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

