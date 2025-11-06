Anzeige
WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
06.11.25 | 07:56
2,930 Euro
+0,51 % +0,015
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LHYFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LHYFE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9302,96508:39
2,9252,97008:33
Actusnews Wire
06.11.2025 07:53 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LHYFE: Lhyfe signs a new RFNBO hydrogen supply contract with a service-station operator in Germany

Nantes (France) and Köln (Germany), 6 November 2025, 7:30 a.m. - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE) - one of the pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen for the decarbonisation of mobility and industry - announces the signing of an offtake agreement with a service-station operator in Germany.

Under this new contract, Lhyfe will supply around 90 tons of RFNBO-certified hydrogen over a 15-month period to a service-station operator based in Germany. These service stations will fuel a fleet of several dozen buses.

Matthieu Guesné, founder and CEO of Lhyfe: "After the inauguration of our first commercial production site in Schwäbisch Gmünd last week - the largest in Germany - this announcement once again highlights the position Lhyfe has held for several years as a driving force in the development of a local and sustainable industry. More broadly, this contract mainly confirms Germany's strong momentum in developing green hydrogen, particularly in hydrogen mobility. At Lhyfe, we are convinced of the major role that green hydrogen will have to play in decarbonizing heavy and intensive mobility, which is responsible for a significant share of CO2 emissions."

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects seek to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonizing entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 196 staff at the end of June 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com		Lhyfe - Financial press relations
ACTUS
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
+33 (0) 6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr		Investor Relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJ2elJ2aZGnIxnFpaJpla2OUbZtqm2DGlmfImWlvap6cnJqTyZqVa8rJZnJmlWpt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95057-cp-lhyfe-client-germany-en-20251106.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
