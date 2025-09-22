Winning teams recognized for advancing lower-carbon electronics innovations

Change Through Collaboration: Logitech's Future Positive Technology Challenge invites technology and engineering disruptors to contribute innovative sustainable solutions for potential use in Logitech products.

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced the winners of its 3rd annual Future Positive Challenge, a global call to identify disruptive sustainable solutions in electronics. The challenge invites startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers worldwide to submit proposals for solutions tackling engineering and process design sustainability challenges across printed circuits, battery technology, materials, sustainable manufacturing, and waste management.

"The Future Positive Challenge was created to uncover breakthrough innovations capable of transforming how we reduce carbon impact across our product portfolio," said Prakash Arunkundrum, President, Logitech for Business. "This year, we saw incredibly disruptive solutions to address the urgent challenges of carbon reduction in consumer electronics. The ideas shared represent bold steps forward in rethinking materials and processes. The next phase is collaborating with these teams to investigate the scalability of their solutions within Logitech products and across the broader industry."

The 2025 winners are:

Jiva Materials Ltd, a startup in the United Kingdom that has developed a fully recyclable and biodegradable substrate for printed circuit boards. The material is designed to dissolve in hot water at the end of its life, allowing electronic components and valuable metals to be easily recovered and reused.

a startup in the United Kingdom that has developed a fully recyclable and biodegradable substrate for printed circuit boards. The material is designed to dissolve in hot water at the end of its life, allowing electronic components and valuable metals to be easily recovered and reused. Flint Labs Pte Ltd., a tech impact startup headquartered in Singapore specializing in developing rechargeable paper low carbon batteries that are safer, cleaner, more flexible and cost-efficient than traditional lithium-ion and alkaline batteries.

a tech impact startup headquartered in Singapore specializing in developing rechargeable paper low carbon batteries that are safer, cleaner, more flexible and cost-efficient than traditional lithium-ion and alkaline batteries. Suzhou CIYI Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese company developing a Samarium Iron Nitride (SmFeN) magnet to replace Neodymium (NdFeB) for low and medium grade applications like motors and sensors. Samarium Iron Nitride is a rare-earth permanent magnet known for its strong magnetic properties, high-temperature stability, and corrosion resistance. Compared to other rare-earth elements, samarium is more abundant, less expensive, and easier to recycle.

Winners have the opportunity to work with Logitech on Proof of Concept projects to explore the scalability of their technologies and advance Logitech's Design for Sustainability initiatives, contributing to product carbon footprint reduction or enhanced circularity. Elephantech, a 2023 winner of the Challenge, partnered with Logitech to introduce disruptive inkjet additive printing methods on circuit boards. A winner in 2024, smart technology provider Bin-e partnered with Logitech to deploy an AI-powered e-waste recycling bin in a test market.

In addition to this year's winners, one additional company received distinguished recognition for its creative battery recycling technology.

GRST Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-based technology company with research capabilities in water-based manufacturing, PFAS free binders and recycling solutions of lithium-ion batteries.

About the Future Positive Challenge

Logitech continually looks for groundbreaking, next-generation materials, components, and processes to boost the company's Design for Sustainability efforts. The Future Positive Challenge will re-open again later this year for the 2026 competition. Interested applicants are encouraged to subscribe to receive updates on timing or email FuturePositive@logitech.com for more information about next year's challenge.

Learn more about all of Logitech's sustainability initiatives in the FY25 Impact Report or on the website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

