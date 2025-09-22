Betolar Oyj: Betolar and Jetcrete accelerate the adoption of low-carbon shotcrete in Australia

Betolar Plc

Press Release

22 September at 8:15 A.M. EEST

Betolar and Jetcrete accelerate the adoption of low-carbon shotcrete in Australia

Betolar and Jetcrete, a leading Australian mining services provider, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fast-track the commercialization of low-carbon shotcrete solutions across the Australian mining industry.

This strategic alliance aims to unlock immediate and long-term value for mining operations by introducing two advanced shotcrete technologies into Jetcrete's service offering:

A CEM III blended cement mix, which cuts carbon emissions by replacing up to 60% of traditional cement with ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBFS), and

Geoprime®, Betolar's pioneering 100% cement-free binder technology that offers a leap forward in sustainable construction.

Jetcrete would have exclusive rights to market and supply both solutions to mining clients across Australia. Betolar retains the flexibility to serve other sectors and offer complementary technologies, such as cementless rockfill, paste backfill and tailings valorization, within and beyond mining.

A proof-of-concept (PoC) rollout is planned for Q4 2025, with targeted funding support from mining clients. Upon successful validation, Jetcrete will lead logistics, sales, and client engagement, while Betolar will focus on R&D, performance optimization, and securing raw material supply chains-locally and globally.

"This partnership represents a bold step forward in bringing next-generation, low-carbon shotcrete to the mining sector,". "Combining our more than 40 years' experience in underground mining with Betolar's binder solutions creates a powerful platform for sustainable growth" said Marcus Properzi, General Manager at Jetcrete.

"We're excited to scale Geoprime® and CEM III shotcrete in collaboration with Jetcrete, enabling mining operators to reduce their environmental footprint without compromising performance," said Jyri Talja, Chief Growth Officer at Betolar. "It's a practical and scalable solution for decarbonizing critical underground mining infrastructure."

With this MoU, Betolar and Jetcrete are laying the groundwork for a greener future in mining construction-one tunnel, one site, one project at a time.

Betolar Plc

Further enquiries:

Jyri Talja, Chief Growth Officer, Betolar Plc, tel. +358 40 192 3143, jyri.talja@betolar.com

Marcus Properzi, General Manager, Jetcrete Oz Pty Ltd, +61 8 9270 1000, jetcretegm@jetcrete.com.au

About Betolar Plc

Betolar is a circular economy enabler and materials technology specialist, providing innovative solutions to help use industrial sidestreams to produce low-carbon and cement-free products for the mining and construction sectors. Betolar's mission is to help reduce carbon emissions and the use of virgin resources in mining and construction.

Betolar's circular economic innovations significantly reduce CO2 emissions from cement use and the use of virgin raw materials by utilizing industrial sidestreams. Betolar is continuously developing its low-carbon solutions for the mining, metals and construction industries, utilizing its AI-based data platform, analytics services, and know-how on industrial sidestreams and wastes. Additionally, Betolar has recently developed a method for recovering valuable, critical and strategic metals and has combined this technology for simultaneous production of green cement.

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information www.betolar.com .

About Jetcrete

With more than four decades of experience in all aspects of concrete spraying, Jetcrete provides a complete service across all stages of underground shotcreting. As the largest shotcrete provider in Australia, Jetcrete sets the standard for scale and capability.

Since 1992, Jetcrete has delivered underground shotcrete and fibrecrete ground support for both the development and rehabilitation of underground mines. Expertise also extend to surface and underground mining construction works, including earthworks, machine foundations, drainage and culverts, concrete slabs, heavy workshops and site offices.

Working in collaboration with leading industry suppliers, Jetcrete has developed major advances in shotcrete technology, completing challenging projects efficiently and safely.

Caption: Betolar is a circular economy enabler and materials technology specialist, providing innovative solutions to help use industrial sidestreams to produce low-carbon and cement-free products for the mining and construction sectors. Photo credit: Betolar