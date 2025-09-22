Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Stuttgart
22.09.25 | 10:27
0,306 Euro
-1,13 % -0,004
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2960,32811:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Operational update - August 2025

22 September 2025 - Fleet utilisation for August 2025 was 80%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity in August, exceeding 99% commercial uptime.

Safe Caledonia maintained 100% commercial uptime at the Captain Field in the UK.

Safe Boreas is in the Singapore region in preparation for her upcoming contract in Australia with start-up window from 16 November to 15 December 2025. From 1 September, Safe Boreas is receiving a standby rate.

"Prosafe continues to deliver high commercial uptime and good operating performance on all vessels. Safe Caledonia is performing very well with options available beyond the current fixed term ending in December. It is also encouraging to see new contract opportunities for Caledonia, particularly from end 2026 and in 2027. Safe Boreas is now on standby, and preparations are well underway for full contract start-up in the fourth quarter. Following that, all high-end units will be on contract into 2027, supporting increased earnings" said Reese McNeel, interim CEO and CFO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, interim CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.