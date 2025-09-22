The German manufacturer said its full-black back-contact solar panel has a power conversion efficiency of up to 23.52%.From pv magazine Germany German solar manufacturer Solar-Fabrik has introduced its first back-contact (BC) solar module, the Mono S4 Halfcut BC Full Black, designed for residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The 480 W panel is built with 108 half-cells based on n-type monocrystalline silicon wafers and achieves a conversion efficiency of 23.52%. It measures 1,800 × 1,134 mm, weighs around 25 kg, and is framed in 30 mm black anodized aluminum. The module comes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...