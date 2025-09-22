Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading lithium development company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation ("ACM") (OTCQB: JUPGF) has reported excellent results from its diversified rare earth portfolio strategy, establishing Brazil's most comprehensive rare earths project portfolio.

In particular, ACM has successfully demonstrated the potential viability of two distinct rare earth deposit types through its recent technical studies for the Iporá Project (in Goiás State) and Alto do Paranaíba Project (in Minas Gerais State), creating a compelling diversified strategy that provides multiple pathways to production across different deposit characteristics.

Key Highlights of Diversified Rare Earth Portfolio

Iporá Ionic Clay Project Highlights:

High-grade drilling intercepts including 8 meters at 2,071 ppm TREO (Total Rare Earths Oxide) with 775 ppm MREO (Magnetic Rare Earths Oxide) in drillhole DHIP-0006

Peak 1-meter interval achieving 3,822 ppm TREO and 1,803 ppm MREO

Strong metallurgical results with MREO recovery rates exceeding 60% for critical permanent magnet elements

HREO (Heavy Rare Earth Oxides) recovery rates of 55% and Yttrium recovery rates of 63%

Alto do Paranaíba Project Highlights:

Near-surface mineralization featuring grades up to 28,870 ppm TREO and 23.2% TiO2

Consistent high-grade mineralization across all three exploration blocks

Strong correlation between rare earth elements and titanium mineralization

The diversified approach provides ACM with reduced geological risk through multiple deposit styles, varied metallurgical processing approaches offering different cost structures and recovery rates, and enhanced optionality for development sequencing. Ionic clay deposits typically offer simpler processing with lower capital requirements, while conglomerate-hosted deposits can provide larger-scale resources.

"Our strategic stake in Atlas Critical Minerals provides shareholders with exposure to the broader critical minerals sector and strengthens Atlas Lithium's position within global supply chains for materials vital to energy transition and national security," said Marc Fogassa, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Atlas Lithium. "The outstanding results from both the ionic clay and conglomerate-hosted rare earth systems demonstrate the exceptional geological potential of our subsidiary's Brazilian portfolio."

Strategic Location Advantages

Both projects benefit from their strategic positioning in Brazil's established mining regions. The Iporá Project is located in Goiás State, home to Serra Verde, one of the only integrated rare earths mining and processing operations outside of Asia. The Alto do Paranaíba Project enjoys robust infrastructure including power, water, and roads, positioning both assets for potential development.

Atlas Critical Minerals now controls over 218,000 hectares of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing projects in rare earths, titanium, graphite, and uranium - minerals essential for defense applications, electrification, and energy security.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 797 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 30% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium's ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"); discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025, and in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

