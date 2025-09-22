Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity provider for the quantum computing era, announces that Andrew Cheung, CEO, will be presenting at a TOKEN2049 side-event in Singapore on September 30, 2025.

The world's leading crypto treasury executives are converging at a TOKEN2049 side-event for the first of its kind summit discussing how public companies approach digital asset strategies. Hosted by qLABS and 01 Quantum (TSXV: ONE), experts in quantum-security for crypto assets, co-hosted by DeFi Development Corp (NASDAQ: DFDV), a top Solana treasury company with a treasury exceeding $400 million after its latest acquisition, this gathering unites leaders managing substantial institutional crypto holdings.

"As quantum computing advances, the cryptographic systems protecting today's digital assets are at a growing risk," said Andrew Cheung. "Organizations must proactively adapt to this emerging threat. I'm excited to engage with fellow experts to discuss this impending threat and the development of scalable solutions for digital assets that are quantum-resilient."

"Public companies are no longer just holding crypto. They are also using it as a currency for trade. At this summit, we're bringing together the leaders who will set the standard for digital asset treasury strategy in the years to come. qLABS is all about protecting crypto today as well as in the future in the face of the potential for quantum attacks which is also the key interest of public companies managing billions of digital assets," said Antanas Guoga, President of qLABS.

About the Event

As part of the Digital Assets Summit, the panel will examine how public companies are approaching digital asset strategies. The September 30, 2025 summit offers direct access to the insights and relationships that have helped to generate significant institutional crypto value. From pioneering treasury diversification approaches to navigating global regulatory frameworks, attendees will gain competitive intelligence typically reserved for boardrooms and executive briefings.

Topics to be addressed include treasury management frameworks for digital assets, security and compliance requirements, NAV calculation methodologies, institutional and retail investment trends and Integration of emerging assets into corporate treasuries

Event Details

Date: September 30, 2025

Mandarin Oriental Singapore Format: Executive summit with invite-only VIP dinner

Executive summit with invite-only VIP dinner Registration: https://luma.com/1c2ux8fg

About qLABS

qLABS is the first quantum-native crypto foundation, developing blockchain solutions that are resistant to quantum computing threats. With a focus on post-quantum security, qLABS builds infrastructure that will protect Web3 from Q-Day and beyond. For more information visit qLABS web site at https://qlabs.tech/ / https://x.com/qlabsofficial and follow us on our blog at https://www.linkedin.com/company/qlabsofficial/

About 01 Quantum

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of 01 Quantum, qLABS, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "feel", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability to advance 01 Quantum's post quantum cryptography technologies, the market adoption of such technologies, and the impact of quantum computing on the digital economy. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in 01 Quantum's Management, Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of 01 Quantum and qLABS believes are reasonable assumptions, neither 01 Quantum nor qLABS can assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and neither 01 Quantum nor qLABS assumes any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

