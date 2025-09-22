Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Xetra
22.09.25 | 15:07
9,250 Euro
-0,64 % -0,060
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2909,32015:44
9,2709,32015:44
22.09.2025 14:10 Uhr
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH brand New Holland wins two 2025 Agritechnica Innovation Awards

CNH brand New Holland wins two 2025 Agritechnica Innovation Awards

Basildon, September 22, 2025

New Holland, a global agriculture brand of CNH, has triumphed at the 2025 Agritechnica Innovation Awards. New Holland received two silver medals for its Corn Header Automation and ForageCam - both industry-first technologies. These awards recognize the most innovative industry solutions and will be given out this November at Agritechnica, the world's leading agricultural trade fair in Hanover, Germany.

"We are focused on delivering solutions that make our customers' operations more efficient and productive, and we are thrilled that our New Holland brand has been recognized with these awards," said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer, CNH. "We are proud to have some of the brightest minds in the industry working to seamlessly integrate innovative technology within our iron."

Winning innovations

The New Holland Corn Header Automation system uses advanced AI and automation to enhance corn harvesting. This technology automatically adjusts a variety of corn header settings as the combine harvester travels through the field, helping operators of all experience levels increase efficiency, reduce crop loss, minimize fuel use, and save time - which ultimately result in more high-quality grain in the tank.

The ForageCam solution puts smart crop monitoring front and center for forage harvesting. Instead of manual checks, ForageCam uses a camera to instantly analyze crop flow and kernel fragments, delivering real-time kernel processing scores - a measure to assess kernel quality. Complete corn kernel processing is vital for silage quality, helping boost livestock nutrition and, in turn, milk and meat production.

These technologies, which deliver significant agronomic advantages, demonstrate how CNH continues to adapt to a changing industry landscape by ensuring our work in technology is shaped by a strong sense of what's most useful for farmers.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca FabianAlex Ellis
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments

  • 20250922_PR_CNH_NewHolland_Agritechnica_Innovation_Awards (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/25cb3c1a-f94c-4c54-a410-9a6d305fc614)
  • Field Image (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/912e5029-4f9f-44de-ba9d-c5b6ca751904)
  • Field Image (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e75972d2-eb2b-40d6-a8d5-74cb6682214a)

