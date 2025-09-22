CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH brand New Holland wins two 2025 Agritechnica Innovation Awards

CNH brand New Holland wins two 2025 Agritechnica Innovation Awards

Basildon, September 22, 2025

New Holland, a global agriculture brand of CNH, has triumphed at the 2025 Agritechnica Innovation Awards. New Holland received two silver medals for its Corn Header Automation and ForageCam - both industry-first technologies. These awards recognize the most innovative industry solutions and will be given out this November at Agritechnica, the world's leading agricultural trade fair in Hanover, Germany.

"We are focused on delivering solutions that make our customers' operations more efficient and productive, and we are thrilled that our New Holland brand has been recognized with these awards," said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer, CNH. "We are proud to have some of the brightest minds in the industry working to seamlessly integrate innovative technology within our iron."

Winning innovations

The New Holland Corn Header Automation system uses advanced AI and automation to enhance corn harvesting. This technology automatically adjusts a variety of corn header settings as the combine harvester travels through the field, helping operators of all experience levels increase efficiency, reduce crop loss, minimize fuel use, and save time - which ultimately result in more high-quality grain in the tank.

The ForageCam solution puts smart crop monitoring front and center for forage harvesting. Instead of manual checks, ForageCam uses a camera to instantly analyze crop flow and kernel fragments, delivering real-time kernel processing scores - a measure to assess kernel quality. Complete corn kernel processing is vital for silage quality, helping boost livestock nutrition and, in turn, milk and meat production.

These technologies, which deliver significant agronomic advantages, demonstrate how CNH continues to adapt to a changing industry landscape by ensuring our work in technology is shaped by a strong sense of what's most useful for farmers.

