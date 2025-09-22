Reverse split
The company will carry out a reverse stock split in a ratio of 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 24, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|SUMMAS
|Terms:
|Reverse split: 1:100
|Current ISIN:
|FI4000425848
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|Sep 23, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|FI4000592282
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|Sep 24, 2025
