Reverse split

The company will carry out a reverse stock split in a ratio of 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 24, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: SUMMAS Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: FI4000425848 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 23, 2025 New ISIN code: FI4000592282 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Sep 24, 2025

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280