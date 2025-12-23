Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 11:35
1,220 Euro
-19,21 % -0,290
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 14:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Summa Defence Oyj: First batch of drones manufactured by Summa Defence delivered to Ukraine

Summa Defence Plc

Press release 23.12.2025 at 15:00 EET

Summa Defence Oyj's Drones business focuses on the design, production and lifecycle services of drones and drone systems. The product program has been implemented in close cooperation with our Ukrainian partner. The goal is to create a ?eld-tested product concept for Summa Drones that is suitable for the European defense and security sector.

Summa Drones has released Zeus FPV drones, manufactured and tested in Finland and suitable for reconnaissance and tactical operations, in three sizes: 2.5", 11" and 13". The drones in the Zeus product family can mainly be classi?ed as so-called dual-use products.

The industrial delivery readiness of these drone models has been built during 2025 and the ?rst product batch has been delivered to the Ukrainian Army Corps as a key part of the product program implementation.

"The feedback from the Ukrainian Army has been positive. The performance and functionality have been veri?ed in combat conditions, and the project, which has started well, will be continued with increasing volumes in 2026," says Jussi Holopainen, Director of Summa Defence.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Timo Huttunen, Interim CEO Tel: +358 50 517 5508

Email: timo.huttunen@summadefence.com

Jussi Holopainen, Director, New Technologies Tel: +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation for innovative defence and dual-use SMEs to strengthen the overall security of society.

Summa Defence aims for organic and inorganic growth in three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a pioneer in the ?eld of total security.

Summa Defence Oyj's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).

www.summadefence.?

The company's approved advisor is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.