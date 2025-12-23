Summa Defence Oyj: First batch of drones manufactured by Summa Defence delivered to Ukraine

Summa Defence Plc

Press release 23.12.2025 at 15:00 EET

Summa Defence Oyj's Drones business focuses on the design, production and lifecycle services of drones and drone systems. The product program has been implemented in close cooperation with our Ukrainian partner. The goal is to create a ?eld-tested product concept for Summa Drones that is suitable for the European defense and security sector.

Summa Drones has released Zeus FPV drones, manufactured and tested in Finland and suitable for reconnaissance and tactical operations, in three sizes: 2.5", 11" and 13". The drones in the Zeus product family can mainly be classi?ed as so-called dual-use products.

The industrial delivery readiness of these drone models has been built during 2025 and the ?rst product batch has been delivered to the Ukrainian Army Corps as a key part of the product program implementation.

"The feedback from the Ukrainian Army has been positive. The performance and functionality have been veri?ed in combat conditions, and the project, which has started well, will be continued with increasing volumes in 2026," says Jussi Holopainen, Director of Summa Defence.

