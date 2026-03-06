Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 08:27
Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence explores strategic options for Summa Energy Oy

Summa Defence Plc

Press release March 6, 2026 at 16:00 EET

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group focusing in line with its strategy, on three business areas: maritime technologies, land technologies, and new technologies.

The company also has a renewable energy business, a significant part of which is its subsidiary Summa Energy Oy, specializing in turnkey projects for large-scale solar thermal plants. Summa Energy Oy operates mainly in the European industrial-scale solar thermal solutions market, and the company is particularly known for the Savosolar brand. The company has informed in connection with the business review for January-September 2025, that the renewable energy business generated revenue of EUR 10.1 million and EBITA of EUR -2.7 million during the reporting period.

Summa Defence Plc has now decided to continue implementing its strategy and to initiate an evaluation of strategic alternatives for the business of Summa Energy Oy.

The objective of the strategic review is to clarify the group structure and allocate resources to the company's key focus areas.

The evaluation is ongoing, and there is no certainty whether it will lead to a sale of the business or another arrangement, nor on the timetable for any potential decisions relating to Summa Energy Oy.

SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ

More information:

Timo Huttunen, Interim CEO

Tel: +358 50 517 5508

Email: timo.huttunen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).
www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
