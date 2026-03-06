Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence explores strategic options for Summa Energy Oy

Summa Defence Plc

Press release March 6, 2026 at 16:00 EET

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group focusing in line with its strategy, on three business areas: maritime technologies, land technologies, and new technologies.

The company also has a renewable energy business, a significant part of which is its subsidiary Summa Energy Oy, specializing in turnkey projects for large-scale solar thermal plants. Summa Energy Oy operates mainly in the European industrial-scale solar thermal solutions market, and the company is particularly known for the Savosolar brand. The company has informed in connection with the business review for January-September 2025, that the renewable energy business generated revenue of EUR 10.1 million and EBITA of EUR -2.7 million during the reporting period.

Summa Defence Plc has now decided to continue implementing its strategy and to initiate an evaluation of strategic alternatives for the business of Summa Energy Oy.

The objective of the strategic review is to clarify the group structure and allocate resources to the company's key focus areas.

The evaluation is ongoing, and there is no certainty whether it will lead to a sale of the business or another arrangement, nor on the timetable for any potential decisions relating to Summa Energy Oy.

SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ

