Immunovia AB: Immunovia Secures Control of PancreaSure Supply Chain and Achieves Cost Reduction through Licensing Agreement

LUND, Sweden - Immunovia AB (publ.), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, has announced the successful conclusion of an agreement to acquire assets and license intellectual property that will significantly decrease the cost of goods sold for its PancreaSureTM pancreatic cancer test. This arrangement with Proteomedix, the proteomics company that contributed to the development of PancreaSure, empowers Immunovia to reduce expenses and gain comprehensive control over its supply chain.

Under the agreement, Immunovia has secured the master cells required to produce antibodies related to three of the five biomarkers included in the PancreaSure test. Furthermore, the company has obtained a license for Proteomedix's intellectual property for the manufacturing of reagents used to measure these biomarkers. The agreement enables Immunovia to reduce the overall cost of reagents utilized in the test by 50% by sourcing reagents directly from the supplier of Proteomedix.

In return, Immunovia has agreed to make upfront payments totaling $700,000 to Proteomedix in 2025 and 2026. Immunovia will also pay a 3% royalty on PancreaSure sales from 2026 to 2032.

"By acquiring these assets and licensing this intellectual property, we minimize supply risk, streamline our supply chain, and reduce our costs going forward," stated Jeff Borcherding, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovia. "We remain committed to the disciplined management of our expenses, and this agreement gives us control over a vital aspect of our cost structure."

Immunovia will fund the payments to Proteomedix with a portion of the proceeds from its upcoming rights issue.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.



USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.



Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.