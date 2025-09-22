Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 08:09
0,029 Euro
-8,83 % -0,003
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 14:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunovia AB: Immunovia Secures Control of PancreaSure Supply Chain and Achieves Cost Reduction through Licensing Agreement

LUND, Sweden - Immunovia AB (publ.), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, has announced the successful conclusion of an agreement to acquire assets and license intellectual property that will significantly decrease the cost of goods sold for its PancreaSureTM pancreatic cancer test. This arrangement with Proteomedix, the proteomics company that contributed to the development of PancreaSure, empowers Immunovia to reduce expenses and gain comprehensive control over its supply chain.

Under the agreement, Immunovia has secured the master cells required to produce antibodies related to three of the five biomarkers included in the PancreaSure test. Furthermore, the company has obtained a license for Proteomedix's intellectual property for the manufacturing of reagents used to measure these biomarkers. The agreement enables Immunovia to reduce the overall cost of reagents utilized in the test by 50% by sourcing reagents directly from the supplier of Proteomedix.

In return, Immunovia has agreed to make upfront payments totaling $700,000 to Proteomedix in 2025 and 2026. Immunovia will also pay a 3% royalty on PancreaSure sales from 2026 to 2032.

"By acquiring these assets and licensing this intellectual property, we minimize supply risk, streamline our supply chain, and reduce our costs going forward," stated Jeff Borcherding, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovia. "We remain committed to the disciplined management of our expenses, and this agreement gives us control over a vital aspect of our cost structure."

Immunovia will fund the payments to Proteomedix with a portion of the proceeds from its upcoming rights issue.

For further information, please contact
Jeff Borcherding, CEO
jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Immunovia in brief
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.