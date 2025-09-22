Devyser Diagnostics AB: Bulletin from an Extraordinary General Meeting in Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ) held on 22 September 2025

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ) ("Devyser" or the "Company") was held on Monday, 22 September 2025 at Bränningevägen 12, 120 54 Årsta. The main resolution passed at the Meeting was the following.

Establishment of employee stock option program and issue of warrants

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to establish an employee stock option program for current and future employees and other key people in the Company and its subsidiaries. It was further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, upon a directed issue of not more than 262,840 warrants, in order to facilitate the Company's delivery of shares under the employee stock option program.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50



Sabina Berlin, CFO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.?

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?