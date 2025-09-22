SMX Public Limited: The UN's COP 29 Climate Summit Showed the Challenge; SMX Shows the Solution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / The world is drowning in conferences. COP 29, the latest UN Climate Change Summit, came and went like the 28 before it, filled with lofty promises, carefully crafted communiqués, and expenses that could fund an actual recycling plant. The headlines don't change. The applause doesn't change. Even the quotes have a ring of similarity. This year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned: "We are in the midst of a climate crisis… humanity and the planet are hurtling towards catastrophe."

The intent is always genuine. Leaders, regulators, and negotiators want to create solutions that matter. But intent is not the same as impact. Speeches, however heartfelt, do not move plastics out of burn piles or guarantee fire safety in the materials around us. The world does not need another round of statements. It needs systems that actually work.

That is why attention is shifting toward technology. Real progress comes not from ballrooms in Geneva, Dubai, or New York, but from innovations that embed solutions into supply chains and make results undeniable. SMX (NASDAQ: SMX) has focused on that challenge. Instead of adding to the rhetoric, it has been building the tools that transform promises into proof, giving policymakers, industries, and consumers the confidence they have been waiting for.

Proof, Not Pledges

Treaties set ambition. Technology delivers it. A global resolution cannot chase down every carbon-black pellet or hold every producer accountable for fire-retardant claims that may or may not be accurate. Words on paper cannot verify what's inside a package or whether recycling percentages are honest.

SMX offers a different kind of statement: simple-to-scan verification. Its molecular markers go into the product itself, making proof inseparable from the material. A scan at any point in the supply chain confirms origin, recycled content, and compliance. No more gray zones between marketing slogans and regulatory filings. No more guessing games about whether claims hold up under scrutiny.

That is the difference between pledges and proof. One is a promise that might never be enforced. The other is a measurable fact embedded directly into the material. SMX doesn't wait for consensus; it delivers clarity. And that clarity is exactly what the circular economy has been missing.

Singapore Isn't Waiting

Look at Singapore. Ninety-four percent of its plastic waste gets incinerated - a number that would paralyze most nations into defeat. But instead of running from the challenge, Singapore has leaned into it. The country is connecting with SMX, Bio-Packaging, Aegis, Sky-Pac, and A*STAR to flip its waste profile from a liability into a global model for transformation.

By embedding molecular-level proof into packaging and plastics, every bag, film, and wrapper produced can be certified at birth. This isn't theoretical. It's happening right now on extrusion lines and production floors. What used to be invisible is now undeniable. The technology ensures not just sustainability, but verifiable sustainability - something consumers demand, regulators require, and brands cannot fake.

ASEAN's leadership makes this even more powerful. The region is building a blueprint for plastics circularity that can be exported across borders and industries. The lessons from Singapore aren't confined to one island nation - they are scalable, portable, and worth billions in value creation. That is real leadership.

Proof Extends to Safety

The strength of SMX's toolbox is that it doesn't stop at recycling. It extends into safety, compliance, and performance. A single scan of a plastic component can prove not only that it is recycled, but also that it meets fire-retardant standards. That is a dual proof - a guarantee of safety and circularity - that no piece of legislation or global agreement could ever deliver on its own.

NAFRA's involvement underscores the urgency. Too many tragedies have been caused by false safety claims, from buildings lined with substandard materials to consumer goods that fail when they are needed most. By working with SMX, regulators and industry groups finally have a way to close that gap. The marker inside the product does the verification automatically.

This dual proof reshapes trust. Regulators can enforce without endless inspections. Brands can prove value without risk of fraud. And consumers can use products knowing that promises have been verified, not just advertised. That is not a small improvement - it is a global standard in the making.

The Plastic Cycle Token Turns Proof Into Currency

Proof is powerful on its own, but SMX has taken it further. Through the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), every verified unit of recycling becomes a tradable economic instrument. For the first time, compliance generates dividends - credits that can be exchanged, traded, and monetized. Suddenly, recycling isn't a cost center. It's a profit center.

That shift changes everything. Incineration costs shrink. Recycling margins grow. Certified recycled materials become the new premium product in the global supply chain. What used to be waste now carries balance sheet value, creating incentives for companies to participate in circularity without waiting for government subsidies.

This is where sustainability and capitalism meet. Proof has become currency, and SMX is the mint. It is not only solving one of the world's biggest waste problems - it is building an entirely new economic framework around verified circularity.

Stop the Talk. Start the Proof

The world has endured nearly three decades of sustainability conferences, and the results are always the same. Every summit, every communiqué, every banquet is another reminder that promises without enforcement are meaningless.

History may not remember the gatherings themselves. But it will remember the turning point - Singapore's pivot, ASEAN's blueprint, and the company that transformed rhetoric into reality with molecular proof that cannot be ignored. That company is SMX.

Proof is no longer a dream for tomorrow. It exists today, and it is already being deployed at scale. The question is not whether the world will act. The question is how long it will continue to waste time at conferences before embracing the tools already in its hands.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber, plastic and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-uns-cop-29-climate-summit-showed-the-challenge-smx-shows-the-1076489