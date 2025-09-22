Anzeige
Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A2P3Z9 | ISIN: FI4000425848
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 08:09
0,020 Euro
-37,42 % -0,012
22.09.2025 12:30 Uhr
Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence Plc explores transferring its shares to the main lists of Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm

Summa Defence Plc
Company announcement 22 September 2025 at 1:30 pm EEST

The Board of Directors of the defence and security technology group Summa Defence Plc ("Summa Defence" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a feasibility study regarding the potential transfer of its shares to the main lists of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") and Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Nasdaq Stockholm") during 2026, as part of the Company's growth and strategic development. At the same time, the Company is exploring options for financing its growth. A potential transfer to the main list is expected to increase Summa Defence's visibility, enable access to a broader investor base, and improve the liquidity of the Company's shares.

Currently, Summa Defence Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Finland (SUMMA) and Sweden (SUMMAS).

As part of the preparations for the potential transfer to the main list, the Company plans to transition from Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS) to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) starting from the annual financial statement release for the year 2025. The company announced on June 11, 2025, that it plans to make the transition beginning with the Q3 2025 business review.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Jussi Holopainen, CEO
Phone: +358 44 517 4543
email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer
Phone: +358 400 437 515
email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. Summa Defence focuses on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and defence, which benefit the civilian, security, and defence sectors while strengthening comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


