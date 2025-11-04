Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence negotiating a significant order with a NATO country

Summa Defence Plc

Company announcement, inside information 4 November 2025 at 13:00 EET



Summa Defence is currently negotiating a significant order with a NATO country. The negotiations are in their final stages, and the contract is expected to be signed by the end of 2025. The total value of the order under negotiation exceeds 30 million euros. If concluded, the order will be recorded in Summa Defence Plc's order backlog for the fourth quarter. Deliveries related to the order would take place in 2026 and 2027.

If realized, the order will not affect the company's financial guidance for 2025. On October 31, 2025, Summa Defence Plc estimated that its pro forma net sales for 2025 would be between 90 and 110 million euros.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Phone: +358 44 517 4543

email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer

Phone: +358 400 437 515

email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

