WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2025 12:00 Uhr
Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence negotiating a significant order with a NATO country

Summa Defence Plc
Company announcement, inside information 4 November 2025 at 13:00 EET

Summa Defence is currently negotiating a significant order with a NATO country. The negotiations are in their final stages, and the contract is expected to be signed by the end of 2025. The total value of the order under negotiation exceeds 30 million euros. If concluded, the order will be recorded in Summa Defence Plc's order backlog for the fourth quarter. Deliveries related to the order would take place in 2026 and 2027.

If realized, the order will not affect the company's financial guidance for 2025. On October 31, 2025, Summa Defence Plc estimated that its pro forma net sales for 2025 would be between 90 and 110 million euros.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:
Jussi Holopainen, CEO
Phone: +358 44 517 4543
email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:
Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer
Phone: +358 400 437 515
email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both M&A-driven and organic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).
www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
