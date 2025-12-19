On December 19, 2025, Summa Defence Oyj (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information regarding negotiations on conditional working capital financing.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Summa Defence Oyj (SUMMAS, ISIN code FI4000592282, orderbook ID 82816) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.