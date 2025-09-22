Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence updates its strategy - medium-term financial targets remain unchanged

Summa Defence Plc

Company announcement 22 September 2025 at 1:30 pm EEST

Summa Defence will host a Capital Markets Day on 24 September, during which CEO Jussi Holopainen will present the company's updated strategy. Following the strategy update, the company's financial target remains unchanged: a medium-term revenue target of EUR 500 million.

According to the updated strategy, Summa Defence aims for both M&A-driven and organic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies.

Maritime technologies:

Our goal is to build a strong maritime capability across defence and civil applications, leveraging Finland's shipbuilding heritage and dual-use potential.

Land technologies:

We enable mobility, modularity, and resilience on land through multi-purpose platforms and infrastructure solutions.

New technologies:

Summa is a future-ready innovator in digital defence, autonomy, and intelligence systems.

Summa Defence's mission:

To create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Our vision:

To be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

Our values:

Accountability - Entrepreneurship - Collaboration

Summa Defence's Capital Markets Day will be streamed live and available for replay at: https://summadefence.videosync.fi/2025-cmd. Viewers can also submit questions via the webcast chat function.

In addition to the updated strategy, the event will feature presentations from the CEOs of Summa Defence's subsidiaries, offering deeper insights into their operations. The event will also include a keynote by retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, former commander of U.S. Army Europe and a speaker at the Nordic Business Forum. He will be interviewed by Summa Defence's Chairman of the Board, Lieutenant General (ret.) Arto Räty.

The event and all materials will be in English.

Warm welcome to Summa Defence's first Capital Markets Day!

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Phone: +358 44 517 4543

email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer

Phone: +358 400 437 515

email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. Summa Defence focuses on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and defence, which benefit the civilian, security, and defence sectors while strengthening comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

