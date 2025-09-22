Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Secures $3.5 Million Order from Leading Defense Entity for Ground Robotics and Payload Systems

Order demonstrates breadth of Ondas' multi-domain capabilities following the recent acquisition of Apeiro and the integration of its portfolio of autonomous and combat-proven ground robotics and payload systems

Order reflects the strength of Apeiro's combat-proven UGV portfolio and leading market position in the high growth ground robotics market

Order expands customer's mission readiness with rugged UGVs and modular payloads for security, logistics, and tactical operations

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks, today announced that it has recently secured a $3.5 million order from a major defense entity. The contract includes the purchase of multiple units of Apeiro's rugged unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and designated mission payloads, enhancing the customer's robotic capabilities for security, logistics, and tactical operations.

"We are proud to secure this important order under the Apeiro brand, which has quickly become a powerful innovation engine within Ondas," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Ground robots are rapidly becoming indispensable for logistics, ISR, and tactical missions, where autonomous systems extend operational reach while reducing risk to personnel. By integrating Apeiro's combat-proven ground platforms within Ondas, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of this large, high-growth global market. This award not only validates the demand for Apeiro's rugged, modular technologies but also strengthens our vision to deliver a multi-domain portfolio of autonomous solutions across air and land."

"This award reflects the strong momentum we are building at Ondas Autonomous Systems," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "We believe our rugged platforms and modular payloads combined with Ondas' aerial and ground ISR capabilities and global reach positions us to deliver unmatched value to defense and homeland security customers worldwide. Our solutions are designed for contested environments, providing reliable, combat-proven performance that enables forces to adapt rapidly and achieve mission success."

This new order follows Ondas' August 2025 acquisition of Apeiro, which brought advanced ground robotics and proprietary fiber-optic communication technologies into the Ondas portfolio. The integration expands Ondas' capabilities beyond aerial systems into land-based unmanned platforms, reinforcing its roadmap to deliver a multi-domain continuum of autonomy across air, land, and sea. Apeiro's ground robot portfolio addresses a total addressable market UGVs targeted by Apeiro's portfolio is more than $3.0 billion according to market research firms such as Global Market Insights.

Apeiro's ground robotic platforms are designed for high reliability in extreme and contested environments, featuring modular payload bays that enable rapid mission reconfiguration. Available payloads include ISR sensor kits, tactical and EOD tools, logistics carriers, and proprietary fiber-optic spools that provide secure, jam-proof, GPS-independent connectivity. By combining rugged mobility with advanced autonomy and modular payload integration, Apeiro delivers differentiated, combat-proven solutions for today's most demanding ground missions.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System - the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture - the Iron Drone Raider - an autonomous counter-UAS platform - and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.?

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.?? ?

