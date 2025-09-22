Executives From C Spire, Rogers Communications and T-Mobile Join Netcracker for an Expert Discussion on Using Edge Computing and Automation to Deliver Compelling Customer Experiences

Netcracker Technology announced today that during SCTE TechExpo 2025 in Washington, D.C., it will participate in an insightful discussion with leaders from C Spire, Rogers Communications and T-Mobile on using edge compute, automation and AI-driven network optimization to deliver secure, reliable, low latency services while enhancing the subscriber experience.

SCTE TechExpo is the premier broadband event in the Americas, featuring the latest advancements in cable telecommunications technology. Netcracker will exhibit at Booth G887.

At the event, Netcracker will highlight its Broadband Experience Solutions, including MVNO Cloud Solution, which help cable MSOs grow their revenue and deliver innovative new services. In addition, at Kiosk A18 in the AI Zone, Netcracker will showcase the next evolution of its Agentic AI Solution, which provides a secure path for communication service providers to take agentic AI into large-scale, commercial deployments with measurable business impact.

Seizing the Edge Opportunity: Optimizing Broadband Architectures to Create Compelling Customer Experiences

Monday, September 29

2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Speakers:

Brad Carpenter, COO, C Spire

Dave Smith, Sr. Director of Platform, Cloud and OSS Strategy and Architecture, Rogers Communications

Emil Liedtke, Sr. Director of Product Management, T-Mobile

Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

