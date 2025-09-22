Latest accolade adds to growing list of industry recognition

SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE, a global leader in premium mobility services has been named "Best Car Rental Mobility Innovation" company at the 2025 Frequent Traveler Awards. The awards recognize outstanding achievements across airlines, hotels, car rentals, and cruises, and are determined by the votes of frequent travelers worldwide.

This honor adds to a growing list of accolades for SIXT, including being named the #1 Rental Car Company in USA Today's 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards, one of Travel Leisure's Readers' Five Favorite Car Rental Companies for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025).

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "These accolades are a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers. We are honored by this recognition, inspired by our team members who go above and beyond every day, and motivated to continue raising the bar on customer experience."

A Focus on Customer Experience

SIXT has built a loyal following by delivering a premium, seamless, and transparent customer experience powered by innovation at every stage of the journey. A long-standing digital leader, the company became the first car rental provider to launch an iPhone booking app in 2008 and, in 2019, SIXT launched the SIXT app the first integrated mobility services platform of its kind globally bringing car rentals, car sharing, ride-hailing, and subscriptions together across one booking platform.

At select airports, SIXT has enhanced the rental experience with the introduction of innovative "Car Gates," also known as AI scanners, which automatically capture and document the condition of each vehicle at pickup and return. This technology brings greater transparency and peace of mind by ensuring customers are never held responsible for damage they did not cause. What sets SIXT apart is its commitment to fairness: unlike competitors that rely solely on automation, every instance of potential damage flagged through AI vehicle damage detection is reviewed by a member of SIXT's trained staff. This safeguard ensures each case receives a fair and accurate assessment, combining the efficiency of advanced technology with the judgment and accountability of human oversight. And in the rare event a discrepancy arises, SIXT will conduct further review and make every effort to resolve the matter to the customer's satisfaction reinforcing its promise of trust and fairness.

SIXT also continues to strengthen its brand connection with consumers through bold, high-impact marketing such as its "Rent THE Car" integrated marketing campaign which leans into the premium car rental experience that sets SIXT apart from ordinary rent-a-car companies. The company has also expanded its brand presence and redefined the mobility space for U.S. consumers through a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers, featuring in-arena advertising including branding in the players' tunnel, airport and other out-of-home advertising, and exclusive fan promotions.

Together with a premium fleet featuring the latest makes and models, standout customer service, and a seamless booking journey via SIXT.com and the SIXT app, customers can expect a rental experience that is efficient, transparent, and built around their needs. SIXT remains committed to investing in technology, design, and service enhancements that ensure every customer enjoys an experience that is not only premium, but also effortless and built on trust.

In just a little over a decade, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 25 states, employs more than 2,000 team members, and now serves 51 of the most important airports across the country. In addition, by launching operations in Canada in 2022, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. operations.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

