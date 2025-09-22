KeyBank: Key4Women and Key Private Bank Host Free Webinar - Empowered Futures: Building an Intentional Legacy

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / KeyBank's Key4Women and Key Private Bank will present "Empowered Futures: Building an Intentional Legacy" a free, one-hour virtual event on Tuesday, September 30th at 1:00 p.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PST.

Cathy O'Malley-Kearney, J.D., executive vice president, national head of Key Private Bank will be joined by three KeyBank Key Private Bank executives to bring an insightful and impactful conversation tailored to women business professionals and owners. This webinar will provide essential insights into estate and tax planning, with a focus on the unique needs of women, including what questions to ask, protecting legacy, care for loved ones, and building a succession plan that will help long after transitioning from the business.

Key takeaways from the webinar include:

Personal Planning- understanding wills, trusts, and strategies for a secure future.

Business Continuity- understand succession planning and tax strategies to protect assets.

Elder Care- navigate financial planning for aging parents and long-term support, while considering personal needs for the future.

Family Legacy- explore tools for children's education, guardianship, inheritance, and philanthropy.

"This is the webinar we all need regardless of what business we are in, our age, or what we do in our everyday lives," said O'Malley-Kearney. "The takeaways from this conversation with these professionals are ones that can put into action right away and help make smart decisions for the future."

Guests joining O'Malley-Kearney are:

Lia Jones, J.D.- Key Private Bank senior fiduciary strategist

Suzanne Rende, CTFA - Key Private Bank senior fiduciary strategist

Kelly Goliat, J.D. LL.M Taxation- Key Private Bank director of tax, trust, and estate planning

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by September 29th here.

Key Wealth, Key Private Bank, Key Family Wealth, KeyBank Institutional Advisors and Key Private Client are marketing names for KeyBank National Association (KeyBank) and certain affiliates, such as Key Investment Services LLC (KIS) and KeyCorp Insurance Agency USA Inc. (KIA). Content provided for informational and educational purposes only and is in no way to be construed as financial, investment, or legal advice. We cannot and do not guarantee its applicability or accuracy in regard to your individual circumstances. All examples are hypothetical and are for illustrative purposes. We encourage you to seek personalized advice from qualified professionals regarding all personal financial issues. The link(s) provided in this email are not owned or operated by KeyBank.

KeyBank is not responsible for any scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, access or connectivity issues, or force majeure event whatsoever associated with KeyBank's vendors' or Key4Women webinars. KeyBank is not responsible or liable for, and is hereby released from, any and all costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in Key4Women webinars. Key4Women is a registered trademark of KeyCorp. ©2025 KeyCorp®. All rights reserved.

