2024 FedEx Cares Report: FedEx Shows Up for People and Communities in Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Around the block and across the globe: FedEx shows up for people and communities in need

Asia, Middle East, and Africa

Education and youth support:

China: FedEx Library Program reached 17 primary schools in rural areas, setting up reading rooms and donating books, benefiting over 10,000 children

Kenya: Assembled and distributed 1,800 new backpacks filled with school supplies and essentials in Kajiado with Feed the Children

Philippines: Supported Zonta's Empowering Women Scholarship Program to support women enrolled in engineering and science courses prepare for the STEM workforce

Vietnam: Worked with Vietnam Volunteer Center to construct eight computer labs for 3,000+ students in remote areas

Philippines: Assembled and distributed 1,600 new backpacks filled with school supplies and essentials in Bohol with Feed the Children

Food security:

Japan: Collected 558 packages of essential food items weighing 400 lbs for Second Harvest Japan

Malaysia: Established a community vegetable garden with nonprofit TrEES, producing vegetables for approximately 700 meals monthly

Health and wellness:

Asia Pacific Region: 800 volunteers donated 8,000 lbs of food and essentials, to 1,600 individuals alongside 20+ NGOs across 11 countries

South Africa: Donated 200 bicycles to help youth get to school in rural South Africa

Vietnam: Through "FedEx Delivers Heartbeats," provided free cardiac screening to over 300,000 children and identified nearly 7,700 previously undiagnosed heart defects

Europe

Education and youth support:

Germany: Collected items including food, warm clothes, books, stationery, and hygiene articles to support school children

Spain: Collected and delivered 2,000 school and hygiene supplies benefiting children in Senegal and Djibouti

Food security and basic needs:

Belgium: Filled more than 51 boxes with food and hygiene products for unhoused people with the nonprofit Les Samaritains

Region-wide: 506 volunteers participated in 11 food packing events with Rise Against Hunger, preparing 3,560 boxes and 32,400 meals

UK & Ireland: Collected food that supported the Coningsby and Tattershall Lions to provide Christmas dinners to struggling families

Vulnerable populations:

Italy: Collected toys and school items for Casa Priscilla, supporting vulnerable mothers, minors, abused women, and families

Poland: Decorated gingerbread cakes and clay angels for Guardian Angels, which supports disadvantaged children and youth

Romania: 19 volunteers renovated an educational center for vulnerable children and families with Habitat for Humanity

The Americas

Education and youth support:

Mexico: Delivered 3,200 backpacks with school supplies to 13 public schools affected by Hurricane Otis

U.S. (Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Florida): Teamed up with Feed the Children and local NGOs to pack 3,000+ backpacks with school supplies, hygiene items, and meal kits

Guatemala: Assembled and distributed 700 new backpacks filled with school supplies and essential in Palencia with Feed the Children as well as the installation of purified water stations in Palencia.

Food security and basic needs:

Canada: Delivered joy for the holidays by collecting 6,000 lbs of food for food banks, organizing collections for 25 nonprofits, and volunteering for organizations including Holiday Helpers and Operation Warm

Chile and Argentina: 70 volunteers delivered 888 coats to schools in vulnerable communities in both countries and to regions affected by Chilean wildfires

Panama: 26 volunteers assisted with packing and inventory management at a local food bank

U.S. (Memphis, Tennessee): FedEx volunteers, interns, and University of Memphis Tigers football athletes worked with United Service Organizations (USO) to assemble 10,000 toiletry care packages and 10,000 additional holiday care packages for service members stationed around the world

U.S., Canada and LAC (Multiple): 2,100 FedEx volunteers delivered 21,000+ brand-new coats and 9,000 new pairs of shoes with socks to students at 70+ schools alongside Operation Warm. We also supported Operation Warm's FLY:FWD and distributed 360 sports bras to student athletes.

U.S. (Illinois, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C.): Hosted Resource Rally events distributing food, personal care, books, and household essentials for 1,600 families alongside Feed the Children. Learn about the Memphis Fooda Essentials Hub here.

Health and wellness:

Brazil: Volunteers organized activities for 85 individuals with intellectual disabilities at APAE Cajamar

Colombia: 16 volunteers visited "Alegría de Vivir" foundation, engaging with elderly residents through games and dancing

Mexico: Team members volunteered with the Cruz Rosa Institution, which supports women diagnosed with cancer by providing lodging, food, psychological, and spiritual care

U.S. (Indiana): Raised funds for 19,000 Special Olympics athletes through the Plane Pull Challenge, which engaged 75 volunteers

Animal welfare:

Brazil: Donated pet blankets and supplies to the Focinhos de Luz shelter in Rio de Janeiro

Canada: Collected 400+ lbs of pet food, toys, and cleaning supplies in support of Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter

Mexico: Supported "Buenos Chicos" shelter for 225 rescued dogs by donating kibble, cleaning supplies, and volunteer hours

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/2024-fedex-cares-report-fedex-shows-up-for-people-and-communities-in-need-1076680