Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A2AGCJ | ISIN: SE0007604061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CS
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:13
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.09.2025 17:00 Uhr
Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 Appeals Bankruptcy Decision & Engages in Next Step of Process

Stockholm, Sweden, 22nd September,Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) ("CYBER1" or the "Company") announces that it has lodged an appeal in relation to the Swedish court's decision to accept a bankruptcy application.

CYBER1's underlying business operations to continue commercial trading as normal, whilst the parent company engages with the process in Sweden.

The Company continues to await a ruling in the Netherlands related to this matter and will factor this into it's approach.

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations:
pr@cyber1.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/investor-relations/results-reports/

This information is information that Cyber Security 1 is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-22 17:00 CEST.

