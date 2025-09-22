Regulatory News:
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
15/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
63.7208
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.7848
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
17/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.7099
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
18/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.3090
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
19/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.6369
XPAR
TOTAL
50 000
62.8323
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
