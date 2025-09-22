Anzeige
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: 870481 | ISIN: FR0000032526 | Ticker-Symbol: 4G8
22.09.25 | 08:09
14,060 Euro
+1,01 % +0,140
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 17:48 Uhr
Guerbet: Change in General Management

Change in General Management

Villepinte France, September 22nd, 2025: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, announces the appointment of Mr. Jérôme Estampes as interim Chief Executive Officer.
Jérôme Estampes replaces Mr. David Hale, who is leaving the Group to pursue new projects. The Board of Directors thanks him for his work since joining Guerbet in February 2018, initially as Chief Commercial Officer and then as Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2020.

Jérôme Estampes has been with the Group since 2019 as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, overseeing IT, business development, and licensing. In this role, he has gained an excellent understanding of the Group's current financial, operational, and commercial challenges.

Supported by the Board of Directors, Jérôme Estampes can rely on the support and experience of Guerbet's Executive Committee to ensure a smooth transition, continue implementing transformation measures, and deploy the Group's commercial strategy.

The Nominations and Remuneration Committee has already begun the recruitment process for the future Chief Executive Officer.

Next Event:
Publication of 2025 First Half Results
September 24, 2025, after market close

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a global leader in medical imaging, dedicated to improving patient care through innovation. With nearly a century of expertise, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and AI-driven solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. Guerbet invests 10% of its annual revenue in research and development, with dedicated innovation centers in France and the United States. The company (GBT) is publicly traded on Euronext Paris and reported €786 million in revenue in 2023.

For more information, visit: www.guerbet.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
