HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS CONFIRMS ITS LEADERSHIP IN THE EUROPEAN HYDROGEN MARKET

Grenoble, September 22, 2025 - HRS, a French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, is confirming its position as a key player in the deployment of hydrogen in Europe. With 30 stations installed since 2021, representing 36% of the installations completed in Europe during this period, HRS is confirming its leadership role and its ability to contribute to the future of hydrogen mobility on the continent.

An industrial infrastructure that is unique in Europe

HRS has a state-of-the-art industrial site capable of assembling up to 180 stations per year. A true development platform, this site includes a testing area that is unique in Europe, enabling:

Qualification of systems under real conditions;

Continuous improvement through testing on serial stations;

Collaboration with our partners and suppliers for the various levels of validation;

Optimizing energy performance.

A complete range that complies with European standards and has proven reliability

HRS relies on a range of stations and solutions that have all the features needed to meet market expectations and are compatible with all hydrogen mobility solutions. The range covers all mobility and industrial needs:

For mobility:

Modular stations from 300 kg to 4 tons per day, all compliant with AFIR (Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation) regulations and more depending on the project;

For industry:

Packaging (Filling Center) and tube trailer refueling (Export Trailer) solutions, up to 4 tons per day and more.

The 30 stations installed (with capacities of 300 kg, 600 kg, and 1 ton per day) have demonstrated both their reliability, with the installed base achieving availability of over 95%, and their compatibility with different operating environments.

HRS guarantees maximum availability of its stations thanks to a comprehensive service offering (response time of less than 3 hours, 24/7 on-call service, and real-time monitoring via the HRS control room). The company also has in-house experts dedicated to after-sales support and ensures the availability of critical parts. This approach is a guarantee of trust for customers.

A major innovation: the RHeaDHy project

HRS is participating in the European RHeaDHy consortium as a distribution solution manufacturer, which aims to increase the refueling speed of heavy-duty vehicles fivefold by 2026. This program, funded by the European Union through Horizon Europe, places HRS at the forefront of ultra-high-speed refueling.

In addition, HRS will integrate Toyota's Twin Nozzle technology, enabling flow rates of up to 180 g/s of H? per vehicle. The goal is to refuel a truck in a few minutes with a flow rate of 10 kg/min, for tanks of 70 to 100 kg and a range of 800 to 1 000 km.

Two distribution terminals have been produced by HRS. Test campaigns have started at two sites in parallel, in Germany at the ZBT site and in France at the HRS test area.

HRS ideally positioned to seize opportunities related to heavy-duty mobility, the market's main area of development

In its latest report[1] on hydrogen, the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights the strong growth in demand for hydrogen for road transport (+40% in 2024) and confirms that heavy-duty mobility is now the main driver of growth for hydrogen in transport. More than 60% of new hydrogen vehicle models launched in 2024 were heavy trucks, while the global fleet of fuel cell buses grew by 25% over the same period.

At the same time, the number of hydrogen refueling stations continues to increase, with more than 1,300 stations in service worldwide by the end of 2024 (+15% in one year), including more than 300 in Europe.

The Hydrogen Council's Global Hydrogen Compass 2025 report[2] also confirms this trend, identifying heavy-duty mobility as the primary driver of hydrogen growth. The study highlights the need to deploy high-capacity multi-pressure stations (350 and 700 bar) in order to meet growing market demand, with a target of more than 650 stations to be installed in Europe under the framework of AFIR.

These trends reinforce HRS's strategy, which is fully aligned with market needs thanks to a range of high-capacity stations designed to support the growth of heavy-duty mobility and meet the objectives set by AFIR.

In particuliar, in early 2025[3], the company inaugurated a station in Saint-Sulpice (Occitanie, France) capable of distributing 1 ton per day, with the two pressures of 350 or 700 bar, to refuel both buses and private vehicles. Finally, HRS is currently building a station capable of distributing up to 4 tons per day with six distribution terminals for a leading European energy company, intended for heavy urban mobility[4].

HRS has a long-term vision and is a leading player at the European level

Beyond 2030, HRS anticipates a rise in high-capacity stations (2 to 10 tons/day), accompanying the diversification of uses (rail, maritime, industrial hubs). Thanks to its expertise and technological lead, HRS intends to play a key role in building European energy sovereignty and integrating hydrogen into the energy mix.

Moreover, by promoting the establishment of a genuine network of refueling stations across Europe, AFIR will contribute to developing the use of hydrogen for mobility (particularly heavy mobility) and thus strengthen its position in the European energy mix.

In a market that could continue to consolidate, HRS will capitalize on the excellence of its modular range of products and solutions to strengthen its market share.

Hassen RACHEDI, founder and CEO of HRS, says: "With 36% of the European market captured since 2021, the recognized reliability of our stations, and an industrial capacity that is unique in Europe, HRS has established itself as the leading player in hydrogen deployment. We are ready to take on the AFIR challenge and support our partners in transforming heavy mobility and European energy infrastructure."

Appendix - Focus on AFIR regulations

Adopted in 2023, Regulation (EU) 2023/1804, known as AFIR (Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation), sets binding obligations for the deployment of alternative fuel refueling infrastructure, particularly hydrogen. Within this framework, EU Member States must submit their national plans for the deployment of hydrogen stations to the European Commission by the end of the year. These national plans must be accompanied by calls for tenders, financing, and actual installations in order to provide visibility to industry players.

It anticipates a significant increase in the network of hydrogen stations across Europe by 2030 along the entire length of the 9 major road corridors and in 430 urban hubs:

Along the TEN-T core network (Trans-European Transport Network): Hydrogen refueling stations must be deployed every 200 km maximum, with each station having a minimum capacity of one ton per day; These stations must include a dispenser delivering hydrogen at 700 bar (with a capacity suitable for heavy goods vehicles).

(Trans-European Transport Network): In the urban nodes of the TEN-T : Each node must have at least one public hydrogen station, with a capacity suited to local needs.

:

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +331 53 67 36 32

[1] See the contribution Global Hydrogen Review 2025

[2] See the contribution Global Hydroen Compass 2025

[3] See the press release dated March 3, 2025.

[4] See the press release dated February, 27 2025.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2lvlZhql5udy29tZJxnZ5aYmGuTmJWWa2GeyJOblMmUnHFkl2hlmZnJZnJllWhq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94034-2025_09_22-hrs_marche-europeen-vdef-eng.pdf