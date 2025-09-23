Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
23.09.25 | 08:11
21,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

23 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1906.4885 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

22 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1900.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1908.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1906.4885

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,049,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,049,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1906.4885

12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

58

1904.00

08:39:32

00077106519TRLO0

XLON

77

1904.00

08:39:34

00077106522TRLO0

XLON

236

1906.00

08:47:00

00077106651TRLO0

XLON

236

1904.00

08:47:00

00077106652TRLO0

XLON

152

1902.00

08:47:03

00077106654TRLO0

XLON

143

1902.00

08:47:03

00077106655TRLO0

XLON

231

1908.00

10:03:27

00077108153TRLO0

XLON

254

1908.00

10:03:27

00077108154TRLO0

XLON

15

1908.00

10:03:27

00077108155TRLO0

XLON

240

1908.00

10:03:27

00077108156TRLO0

XLON

140

1908.00

10:27:57

00077108588TRLO0

XLON

85

1908.00

10:27:57

00077108589TRLO0

XLON

262

1908.00

10:27:57

00077108590TRLO0

XLON

268

1908.00

11:53:16

00077110380TRLO0

XLON

217

1908.00

11:53:16

00077110381TRLO0

XLON

231

1906.00

11:53:16

00077110382TRLO0

XLON

27

1908.00

15:06:06

00077115392TRLO0

XLON

243

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115897TRLO0

XLON

239

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115898TRLO0

XLON

7

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115899TRLO0

XLON

252

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115900TRLO0

XLON

217

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115901TRLO0

XLON

270

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115902TRLO0

XLON

225

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115903TRLO0

XLON

250

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115904TRLO0

XLON

252

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115905TRLO0

XLON

87

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115906TRLO0

XLON

180

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115907TRLO0

XLON

227

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115908TRLO0

XLON

232

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115909TRLO0

XLON

260

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115910TRLO0

XLON

222

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115911TRLO0

XLON

247

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115912TRLO0

XLON

219

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115913TRLO0

XLON

267

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115914TRLO0

XLON

231

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115915TRLO0

XLON

238

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115916TRLO0

XLON

270

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115917TRLO0

XLON

246

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115918TRLO0

XLON

258

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115919TRLO0

XLON

69

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115920TRLO0

XLON

173

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115921TRLO0

XLON

93

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115922TRLO0

XLON

5

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115923TRLO0

XLON

4

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115924TRLO0

XLON

75

1908.00

15:19:05

00077115925TRLO0

XLON

279

1906.00

15:19:05

00077115926TRLO0

XLON

234

1904.00

15:19:05

00077115927TRLO0

XLON

114

1904.00

15:19:21

00077115938TRLO0

XLON

100

1904.00

15:19:21

00077115939TRLO0

XLON

150

1904.00

15:19:21

00077115940TRLO0

XLON

224

1900.00

15:26:16

00077116261TRLO0

XLON

7

1906.00

15:36:56

00077116781TRLO0

XLON

265

1906.00

15:37:36

00077116832TRLO0

XLON

250

1904.00

15:37:36

00077116833TRLO0

XLON

47

1904.00

15:37:36

00077116834TRLO0

XLON

257

1902.00

15:40:04

00077116970TRLO0

XLON

231

1900.00

15:55:48

00077117572TRLO0

XLON

100

1902.00

15:55:48

00077117573TRLO0

XLON

85

1902.00

15:55:48

00077117574TRLO0

XLON

69

1902.00

15:55:48

00077117575TRLO0

XLON

4

1902.00

15:55:48

00077117576TRLO0

XLON

254

1906.00

16:05:57

00077118165TRLO0

XLON

259

1906.00

16:08:46

00077118424TRLO0

XLON

246

1904.00

16:12:23

00077118592TRLO0

XLON

94

1906.00

16:16:37

00077118781TRLO0

XLON

85

1906.00

16:16:37

00077118782TRLO0

XLON

85

1906.00

16:16:37

00077118783TRLO0

XLON

16

1908.00

16:22:56

00077119366TRLO0

XLON

115

1908.00

16:22:56

00077119367TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.