Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

23 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1906.4885 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 22 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1900.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1908.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1906.4885

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,049,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,049,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1906.4885 12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 58 1904.00 08:39:32 00077106519TRLO0 XLON 77 1904.00 08:39:34 00077106522TRLO0 XLON 236 1906.00 08:47:00 00077106651TRLO0 XLON 236 1904.00 08:47:00 00077106652TRLO0 XLON 152 1902.00 08:47:03 00077106654TRLO0 XLON 143 1902.00 08:47:03 00077106655TRLO0 XLON 231 1908.00 10:03:27 00077108153TRLO0 XLON 254 1908.00 10:03:27 00077108154TRLO0 XLON 15 1908.00 10:03:27 00077108155TRLO0 XLON 240 1908.00 10:03:27 00077108156TRLO0 XLON 140 1908.00 10:27:57 00077108588TRLO0 XLON 85 1908.00 10:27:57 00077108589TRLO0 XLON 262 1908.00 10:27:57 00077108590TRLO0 XLON 268 1908.00 11:53:16 00077110380TRLO0 XLON 217 1908.00 11:53:16 00077110381TRLO0 XLON 231 1906.00 11:53:16 00077110382TRLO0 XLON 27 1908.00 15:06:06 00077115392TRLO0 XLON 243 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115897TRLO0 XLON 239 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115898TRLO0 XLON 7 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115899TRLO0 XLON 252 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115900TRLO0 XLON 217 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115901TRLO0 XLON 270 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115902TRLO0 XLON 225 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115903TRLO0 XLON 250 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115904TRLO0 XLON 252 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115905TRLO0 XLON 87 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115906TRLO0 XLON 180 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115907TRLO0 XLON 227 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115908TRLO0 XLON 232 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115909TRLO0 XLON 260 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115910TRLO0 XLON 222 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115911TRLO0 XLON 247 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115912TRLO0 XLON 219 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115913TRLO0 XLON 267 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115914TRLO0 XLON 231 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115915TRLO0 XLON 238 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115916TRLO0 XLON 270 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115917TRLO0 XLON 246 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115918TRLO0 XLON 258 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115919TRLO0 XLON 69 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115920TRLO0 XLON 173 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115921TRLO0 XLON 93 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115922TRLO0 XLON 5 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115923TRLO0 XLON 4 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115924TRLO0 XLON 75 1908.00 15:19:05 00077115925TRLO0 XLON 279 1906.00 15:19:05 00077115926TRLO0 XLON 234 1904.00 15:19:05 00077115927TRLO0 XLON 114 1904.00 15:19:21 00077115938TRLO0 XLON 100 1904.00 15:19:21 00077115939TRLO0 XLON 150 1904.00 15:19:21 00077115940TRLO0 XLON 224 1900.00 15:26:16 00077116261TRLO0 XLON 7 1906.00 15:36:56 00077116781TRLO0 XLON 265 1906.00 15:37:36 00077116832TRLO0 XLON 250 1904.00 15:37:36 00077116833TRLO0 XLON 47 1904.00 15:37:36 00077116834TRLO0 XLON 257 1902.00 15:40:04 00077116970TRLO0 XLON 231 1900.00 15:55:48 00077117572TRLO0 XLON 100 1902.00 15:55:48 00077117573TRLO0 XLON 85 1902.00 15:55:48 00077117574TRLO0 XLON 69 1902.00 15:55:48 00077117575TRLO0 XLON 4 1902.00 15:55:48 00077117576TRLO0 XLON 254 1906.00 16:05:57 00077118165TRLO0 XLON 259 1906.00 16:08:46 00077118424TRLO0 XLON 246 1904.00 16:12:23 00077118592TRLO0 XLON 94 1906.00 16:16:37 00077118781TRLO0 XLON 85 1906.00 16:16:37 00077118782TRLO0 XLON 85 1906.00 16:16:37 00077118783TRLO0 XLON 16 1908.00 16:22:56 00077119366TRLO0 XLON 115 1908.00 16:22:56 00077119367TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916