Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

22 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1862.1938 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 19 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 18,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1830.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1890.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1862.1938

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,061,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,061,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1854.1416 12,047 BATS Trading Europe 1878.4888 5,953

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 216 1834.00 08:28:35 00077084514TRLO0 XLON 163 1836.00 08:28:35 00077084513TRLO0 XLON 76 1836.00 08:28:35 00077084512TRLO0 XLON 238 1830.00 08:31:18 00077084650TRLO0 XLON 244 1840.00 08:46:42 00077085125TRLO0 XLON 234 1840.00 08:46:42 00077085124TRLO0 XLON 252 1850.00 09:01:49 00077085799TRLO0 XLON 24 1850.00 09:05:07 00077085941TRLO0 XLON 84 1850.00 09:06:54 00077086022TRLO0 XLON 248 1850.00 09:09:02 00077086072TRLO0 XLON 147 1850.00 09:09:02 00077086071TRLO0 XLON 222 1844.00 09:12:18 00077086179TRLO0 XLON 227 1844.00 09:34:48 00077087132TRLO0 XLON 256 1842.00 09:42:20 00077087425TRLO0 XLON 212 1838.00 09:51:24 00077087729TRLO0 XLON 256 1842.00 10:00:25 00077088151TRLO0 XLON 175 1842.00 10:15:12 00077088679TRLO0 XLON 1265 1846.00 10:15:18 00077088750TRLO0 XLON 190 1846.00 10:15:18 00077088749TRLO0 XLON 300 1846.00 10:15:18 00077088751TRLO0 XLON 10 1846.00 10:15:55 00077088863TRLO0 XLON 228 1846.00 10:15:55 00077088864TRLO0 XLON 216 1846.00 10:17:15 00077088909TRLO0 XLON 53 1846.00 10:19:14 00077088955TRLO0 XLON 19 1854.00 10:49:27 00077089895TRLO0 XLON 241 1856.00 10:51:04 00077090035TRLO0 XLON 85 1854.00 10:51:51 00077090084TRLO0 XLON 260 1854.00 10:52:44 00077090142TRLO0 XLON 219 1852.00 10:52:48 00077090146TRLO0 XLON 79 1854.00 10:55:17 00077090375TRLO0 BATE 73 1854.00 10:56:24 00077090473TRLO0 BATE 72 1862.00 11:13:57 00077091209TRLO0 BATE 11 1870.00 11:30:48 00077091575TRLO0 BATE 5 1870.00 11:40:35 00077091881TRLO0 BATE 4 1870.00 11:43:35 00077091942TRLO0 BATE 5 1870.00 11:46:35 00077092020TRLO0 BATE 166 1870.00 11:48:41 00077092080TRLO0 BATE 226 1870.00 11:48:41 00077092079TRLO0 BATE 213 1868.00 12:03:12 00077092511TRLO0 XLON 180 1876.00 12:37:04 00077093732TRLO0 BATE 100 1874.00 12:37:04 00077093733TRLO0 BATE 4 1874.00 12:37:32 00077093743TRLO0 BATE 5 1874.00 12:40:32 00077093813TRLO0 BATE 45 1874.00 12:41:28 00077093832TRLO0 BATE 5474 1864.40 13:14:17 00077094759TRLO0 XLON 212 1880.00 13:17:04 00077094828TRLO0 BATE 174 1878.00 13:35:33 00077095398TRLO0 BATE 174 1876.00 13:35:33 00077095400TRLO0 BATE 176 1872.00 13:35:35 00077095403TRLO0 BATE 9 1872.00 13:57:10 00077096344TRLO0 BATE 4 1874.00 13:57:16 00077096355TRLO0 BATE 31 1874.00 13:57:16 00077096354TRLO0 BATE 163 1876.00 14:04:14 00077096759TRLO0 BATE 4 1876.00 14:05:57 00077096805TRLO0 BATE 1 1876.00 14:09:58 00077096938TRLO0 BATE 158 1876.00 14:09:58 00077096939TRLO0 BATE 154 1876.00 14:12:06 00077097024TRLO0 BATE 74 1886.00 14:26:53 00077097564TRLO0 BATE 166 1884.00 14:26:53 00077097565TRLO0 BATE 179 1882.00 14:29:52 00077097708TRLO0 BATE 23 1884.00 14:32:01 00077097841TRLO0 BATE 152 1884.00 14:32:01 00077097840TRLO0 BATE 174 1884.00 14:34:09 00077097930TRLO0 BATE 157 1884.00 14:34:09 00077097929TRLO0 BATE 14 1882.00 14:34:57 00077097976TRLO0 BATE 142 1882.00 14:34:57 00077097977TRLO0 BATE 65 1878.00 14:47:43 00077098552TRLO0 BATE 78 1878.00 14:48:15 00077098579TRLO0 BATE 172 1878.00 14:55:36 00077098864TRLO0 BATE 164 1878.00 14:55:36 00077098863TRLO0 BATE 11 1878.00 14:55:36 00077098862TRLO0 BATE 154 1876.00 15:02:30 00077099193TRLO0 BATE 172 1876.00 15:02:30 00077099192TRLO0 BATE 75 1876.00 15:02:30 00077099194TRLO0 BATE 6 1874.00 15:02:31 00077099195TRLO0 BATE 11 1874.00 15:02:31 00077099197TRLO0 BATE 155 1874.00 15:02:31 00077099196TRLO0 BATE 70 1880.00 15:15:28 00077099957TRLO0 BATE 107 1880.00 15:15:29 00077099958TRLO0 BATE 143 1878.00 15:15:31 00077099959TRLO0 BATE 26 1878.00 15:16:19 00077099990TRLO0 BATE 111 1876.00 15:22:16 00077100330TRLO0 BATE 53 1876.00 15:22:16 00077100329TRLO0 BATE 157 1874.00 15:26:47 00077100624TRLO0 BATE 150 1886.00 15:34:16 00077101032TRLO0 BATE 78 1890.00 15:36:49 00077101165TRLO0 BATE 80 1890.00 15:37:55 00077101214TRLO0 BATE 63 1890.00 15:38:03 00077101219TRLO0 BATE 15 1890.00 15:38:03 00077101218TRLO0 BATE 81 1890.00 15:38:20 00077101226TRLO0 BATE 58 1890.00 15:39:03 00077101290TRLO0 BATE 160 1890.00 15:42:04 00077101674TRLO0 BATE 33 1890.00 15:42:04 00077101673TRLO0 BATE 50 1890.00 15:51:07 00077102287TRLO0 BATE 58 1890.00 15:51:07 00077102286TRLO0 BATE 81 1890.00 15:51:07 00077102288TRLO0 BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916