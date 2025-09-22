Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 08:13
21,800 Euro
+2,83 % +0,600
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

22 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1862.1938 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

19 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

18,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1830.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1890.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1862.1938

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,061,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,061,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1854.1416

12,047

BATS Trading Europe

1878.4888

5,953

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

216

1834.00

08:28:35

00077084514TRLO0

XLON

163

1836.00

08:28:35

00077084513TRLO0

XLON

76

1836.00

08:28:35

00077084512TRLO0

XLON

238

1830.00

08:31:18

00077084650TRLO0

XLON

244

1840.00

08:46:42

00077085125TRLO0

XLON

234

1840.00

08:46:42

00077085124TRLO0

XLON

252

1850.00

09:01:49

00077085799TRLO0

XLON

24

1850.00

09:05:07

00077085941TRLO0

XLON

84

1850.00

09:06:54

00077086022TRLO0

XLON

248

1850.00

09:09:02

00077086072TRLO0

XLON

147

1850.00

09:09:02

00077086071TRLO0

XLON

222

1844.00

09:12:18

00077086179TRLO0

XLON

227

1844.00

09:34:48

00077087132TRLO0

XLON

256

1842.00

09:42:20

00077087425TRLO0

XLON

212

1838.00

09:51:24

00077087729TRLO0

XLON

256

1842.00

10:00:25

00077088151TRLO0

XLON

175

1842.00

10:15:12

00077088679TRLO0

XLON

1265

1846.00

10:15:18

00077088750TRLO0

XLON

190

1846.00

10:15:18

00077088749TRLO0

XLON

300

1846.00

10:15:18

00077088751TRLO0

XLON

10

1846.00

10:15:55

00077088863TRLO0

XLON

228

1846.00

10:15:55

00077088864TRLO0

XLON

216

1846.00

10:17:15

00077088909TRLO0

XLON

53

1846.00

10:19:14

00077088955TRLO0

XLON

19

1854.00

10:49:27

00077089895TRLO0

XLON

241

1856.00

10:51:04

00077090035TRLO0

XLON

85

1854.00

10:51:51

00077090084TRLO0

XLON

260

1854.00

10:52:44

00077090142TRLO0

XLON

219

1852.00

10:52:48

00077090146TRLO0

XLON

79

1854.00

10:55:17

00077090375TRLO0

BATE

73

1854.00

10:56:24

00077090473TRLO0

BATE

72

1862.00

11:13:57

00077091209TRLO0

BATE

11

1870.00

11:30:48

00077091575TRLO0

BATE

5

1870.00

11:40:35

00077091881TRLO0

BATE

4

1870.00

11:43:35

00077091942TRLO0

BATE

5

1870.00

11:46:35

00077092020TRLO0

BATE

166

1870.00

11:48:41

00077092080TRLO0

BATE

226

1870.00

11:48:41

00077092079TRLO0

BATE

213

1868.00

12:03:12

00077092511TRLO0

XLON

180

1876.00

12:37:04

00077093732TRLO0

BATE

100

1874.00

12:37:04

00077093733TRLO0

BATE

4

1874.00

12:37:32

00077093743TRLO0

BATE

5

1874.00

12:40:32

00077093813TRLO0

BATE

45

1874.00

12:41:28

00077093832TRLO0

BATE

5474

1864.40

13:14:17

00077094759TRLO0

XLON

212

1880.00

13:17:04

00077094828TRLO0

BATE

174

1878.00

13:35:33

00077095398TRLO0

BATE

174

1876.00

13:35:33

00077095400TRLO0

BATE

176

1872.00

13:35:35

00077095403TRLO0

BATE

9

1872.00

13:57:10

00077096344TRLO0

BATE

4

1874.00

13:57:16

00077096355TRLO0

BATE

31

1874.00

13:57:16

00077096354TRLO0

BATE

163

1876.00

14:04:14

00077096759TRLO0

BATE

4

1876.00

14:05:57

00077096805TRLO0

BATE

1

1876.00

14:09:58

00077096938TRLO0

BATE

158

1876.00

14:09:58

00077096939TRLO0

BATE

154

1876.00

14:12:06

00077097024TRLO0

BATE

74

1886.00

14:26:53

00077097564TRLO0

BATE

166

1884.00

14:26:53

00077097565TRLO0

BATE

179

1882.00

14:29:52

00077097708TRLO0

BATE

23

1884.00

14:32:01

00077097841TRLO0

BATE

152

1884.00

14:32:01

00077097840TRLO0

BATE

174

1884.00

14:34:09

00077097930TRLO0

BATE

157

1884.00

14:34:09

00077097929TRLO0

BATE

14

1882.00

14:34:57

00077097976TRLO0

BATE

142

1882.00

14:34:57

00077097977TRLO0

BATE

65

1878.00

14:47:43

00077098552TRLO0

BATE

78

1878.00

14:48:15

00077098579TRLO0

BATE

172

1878.00

14:55:36

00077098864TRLO0

BATE

164

1878.00

14:55:36

00077098863TRLO0

BATE

11

1878.00

14:55:36

00077098862TRLO0

BATE

154

1876.00

15:02:30

00077099193TRLO0

BATE

172

1876.00

15:02:30

00077099192TRLO0

BATE

75

1876.00

15:02:30

00077099194TRLO0

BATE

6

1874.00

15:02:31

00077099195TRLO0

BATE

11

1874.00

15:02:31

00077099197TRLO0

BATE

155

1874.00

15:02:31

00077099196TRLO0

BATE

70

1880.00

15:15:28

00077099957TRLO0

BATE

107

1880.00

15:15:29

00077099958TRLO0

BATE

143

1878.00

15:15:31

00077099959TRLO0

BATE

26

1878.00

15:16:19

00077099990TRLO0

BATE

111

1876.00

15:22:16

00077100330TRLO0

BATE

53

1876.00

15:22:16

00077100329TRLO0

BATE

157

1874.00

15:26:47

00077100624TRLO0

BATE

150

1886.00

15:34:16

00077101032TRLO0

BATE

78

1890.00

15:36:49

00077101165TRLO0

BATE

80

1890.00

15:37:55

00077101214TRLO0

BATE

63

1890.00

15:38:03

00077101219TRLO0

BATE

15

1890.00

15:38:03

00077101218TRLO0

BATE

81

1890.00

15:38:20

00077101226TRLO0

BATE

58

1890.00

15:39:03

00077101290TRLO0

BATE

160

1890.00

15:42:04

00077101674TRLO0

BATE

33

1890.00

15:42:04

00077101673TRLO0

BATE

50

1890.00

15:51:07

00077102287TRLO0

BATE

58

1890.00

15:51:07

00077102286TRLO0

BATE

81

1890.00

15:51:07

00077102288TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
