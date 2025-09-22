Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
22 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1862.1938 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
19 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
18,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1830.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1890.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1862.1938
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,061,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,061,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1854.1416
12,047
BATS Trading Europe
1878.4888
5,953
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
216
1834.00
08:28:35
00077084514TRLO0
XLON
163
1836.00
08:28:35
00077084513TRLO0
XLON
76
1836.00
08:28:35
00077084512TRLO0
XLON
238
1830.00
08:31:18
00077084650TRLO0
XLON
244
1840.00
08:46:42
00077085125TRLO0
XLON
234
1840.00
08:46:42
00077085124TRLO0
XLON
252
1850.00
09:01:49
00077085799TRLO0
XLON
24
1850.00
09:05:07
00077085941TRLO0
XLON
84
1850.00
09:06:54
00077086022TRLO0
XLON
248
1850.00
09:09:02
00077086072TRLO0
XLON
147
1850.00
09:09:02
00077086071TRLO0
XLON
222
1844.00
09:12:18
00077086179TRLO0
XLON
227
1844.00
09:34:48
00077087132TRLO0
XLON
256
1842.00
09:42:20
00077087425TRLO0
XLON
212
1838.00
09:51:24
00077087729TRLO0
XLON
256
1842.00
10:00:25
00077088151TRLO0
XLON
175
1842.00
10:15:12
00077088679TRLO0
XLON
1265
1846.00
10:15:18
00077088750TRLO0
XLON
190
1846.00
10:15:18
00077088749TRLO0
XLON
300
1846.00
10:15:18
00077088751TRLO0
XLON
10
1846.00
10:15:55
00077088863TRLO0
XLON
228
1846.00
10:15:55
00077088864TRLO0
XLON
216
1846.00
10:17:15
00077088909TRLO0
XLON
53
1846.00
10:19:14
00077088955TRLO0
XLON
19
1854.00
10:49:27
00077089895TRLO0
XLON
241
1856.00
10:51:04
00077090035TRLO0
XLON
85
1854.00
10:51:51
00077090084TRLO0
XLON
260
1854.00
10:52:44
00077090142TRLO0
XLON
219
1852.00
10:52:48
00077090146TRLO0
XLON
79
1854.00
10:55:17
00077090375TRLO0
BATE
73
1854.00
10:56:24
00077090473TRLO0
BATE
72
1862.00
11:13:57
00077091209TRLO0
BATE
11
1870.00
11:30:48
00077091575TRLO0
BATE
5
1870.00
11:40:35
00077091881TRLO0
BATE
4
1870.00
11:43:35
00077091942TRLO0
BATE
5
1870.00
11:46:35
00077092020TRLO0
BATE
166
1870.00
11:48:41
00077092080TRLO0
BATE
226
1870.00
11:48:41
00077092079TRLO0
BATE
213
1868.00
12:03:12
00077092511TRLO0
XLON
180
1876.00
12:37:04
00077093732TRLO0
BATE
100
1874.00
12:37:04
00077093733TRLO0
BATE
4
1874.00
12:37:32
00077093743TRLO0
BATE
5
1874.00
12:40:32
00077093813TRLO0
BATE
45
1874.00
12:41:28
00077093832TRLO0
BATE
5474
1864.40
13:14:17
00077094759TRLO0
XLON
212
1880.00
13:17:04
00077094828TRLO0
BATE
174
1878.00
13:35:33
00077095398TRLO0
BATE
174
1876.00
13:35:33
00077095400TRLO0
BATE
176
1872.00
13:35:35
00077095403TRLO0
BATE
9
1872.00
13:57:10
00077096344TRLO0
BATE
4
1874.00
13:57:16
00077096355TRLO0
BATE
31
1874.00
13:57:16
00077096354TRLO0
BATE
163
1876.00
14:04:14
00077096759TRLO0
BATE
4
1876.00
14:05:57
00077096805TRLO0
BATE
1
1876.00
14:09:58
00077096938TRLO0
BATE
158
1876.00
14:09:58
00077096939TRLO0
BATE
154
1876.00
14:12:06
00077097024TRLO0
BATE
74
1886.00
14:26:53
00077097564TRLO0
BATE
166
1884.00
14:26:53
00077097565TRLO0
BATE
179
1882.00
14:29:52
00077097708TRLO0
BATE
23
1884.00
14:32:01
00077097841TRLO0
BATE
152
1884.00
14:32:01
00077097840TRLO0
BATE
174
1884.00
14:34:09
00077097930TRLO0
BATE
157
1884.00
14:34:09
00077097929TRLO0
BATE
14
1882.00
14:34:57
00077097976TRLO0
BATE
142
1882.00
14:34:57
00077097977TRLO0
BATE
65
1878.00
14:47:43
00077098552TRLO0
BATE
78
1878.00
14:48:15
00077098579TRLO0
BATE
172
1878.00
14:55:36
00077098864TRLO0
BATE
164
1878.00
14:55:36
00077098863TRLO0
BATE
11
1878.00
14:55:36
00077098862TRLO0
BATE
154
1876.00
15:02:30
00077099193TRLO0
BATE
172
1876.00
15:02:30
00077099192TRLO0
BATE
75
1876.00
15:02:30
00077099194TRLO0
BATE
6
1874.00
15:02:31
00077099195TRLO0
BATE
11
1874.00
15:02:31
00077099197TRLO0
BATE
155
1874.00
15:02:31
00077099196TRLO0
BATE
70
1880.00
15:15:28
00077099957TRLO0
BATE
107
1880.00
15:15:29
00077099958TRLO0
BATE
143
1878.00
15:15:31
00077099959TRLO0
BATE
26
1878.00
15:16:19
00077099990TRLO0
BATE
111
1876.00
15:22:16
00077100330TRLO0
BATE
53
1876.00
15:22:16
00077100329TRLO0
BATE
157
1874.00
15:26:47
00077100624TRLO0
BATE
150
1886.00
15:34:16
00077101032TRLO0
BATE
78
1890.00
15:36:49
00077101165TRLO0
BATE
80
1890.00
15:37:55
00077101214TRLO0
BATE
63
1890.00
15:38:03
00077101219TRLO0
BATE
15
1890.00
15:38:03
00077101218TRLO0
BATE
81
1890.00
15:38:20
00077101226TRLO0
BATE
58
1890.00
15:39:03
00077101290TRLO0
BATE
160
1890.00
15:42:04
00077101674TRLO0
BATE
33
1890.00
15:42:04
00077101673TRLO0
BATE
50
1890.00
15:51:07
00077102287TRLO0
BATE
58
1890.00
15:51:07
00077102286TRLO0
BATE
81
1890.00
15:51:07
00077102288TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916