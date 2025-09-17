Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17
17 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1815.1901 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
16 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
16,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1788.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1838.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1815.1901
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,111,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,111,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1818.3500
12,000
BATS Trading Europe
1805.7105
4,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
204
1826.00
08:29:45
00077029869TRLO0
XLON
213
1828.00
08:42:26
00077030217TRLO0
XLON
66
1828.00
08:49:00
00077030390TRLO0
XLON
203
1830.00
08:52:35
00077030537TRLO0
XLON
2
1832.00
09:01:22
00077030729TRLO0
XLON
63
1832.00
09:01:24
00077030732TRLO0
XLON
229
1832.00
09:01:24
00077030731TRLO0
XLON
2
1836.00
09:08:57
00077030911TRLO0
XLON
217
1836.00
09:09:47
00077030940TRLO0
XLON
250
1836.00
09:09:47
00077030941TRLO0
XLON
3000
1838.00
09:32:52
00077031520TRLO0
XLON
61
1836.00
09:34:14
00077031591TRLO0
BATE
102
1836.00
09:34:14
00077031592TRLO0
BATE
229
1836.00
09:34:14
00077031593TRLO0
XLON
77
1834.00
09:37:09
00077031705TRLO0
BATE
80
1834.00
09:38:10
00077031726TRLO0
BATE
190
1838.00
09:38:56
00077031737TRLO0
XLON
190
1838.00
09:40:06
00077031757TRLO0
XLON
166
1836.00
09:57:15
00077032317TRLO0
BATE
199
1836.00
09:57:15
00077032319TRLO0
XLON
217
1836.00
09:57:15
00077032318TRLO0
XLON
3
1834.00
09:57:15
00077032320TRLO0
BATE
213
1832.00
10:02:05
00077032556TRLO0
XLON
204
1828.00
10:09:47
00077032802TRLO0
XLON
204
1824.00
10:30:41
00077033525TRLO0
XLON
158
1818.00
10:37:29
00077033820TRLO0
BATE
173
1816.00
10:49:29
00077034117TRLO0
BATE
222
1816.00
10:49:29
00077034118TRLO0
XLON
197
1814.00
10:59:30
00077034432TRLO0
XLON
2
1808.00
11:19:00
00077035039TRLO0
BATE
148
1808.00
11:19:00
00077035040TRLO0
BATE
161
1808.00
11:42:22
00077035639TRLO0
BATE
228
1808.00
11:42:22
00077035640TRLO0
XLON
176
1806.00
12:02:12
00077036439TRLO0
BATE
213
1806.00
12:02:12
00077036438TRLO0
XLON
5
1806.00
12:18:57
00077037144TRLO0
XLON
218
1806.00
12:18:57
00077037143TRLO0
XLON
153
1806.00
12:24:23
00077037256TRLO0
BATE
29
1806.00
12:24:23
00077037257TRLO0
XLON
172
1806.00
12:24:23
00077037258TRLO0
XLON
191
1808.00
12:43:51
00077037859TRLO0
XLON
169
1808.00
12:43:53
00077037861TRLO0
BATE
111
1804.00
12:43:57
00077037866TRLO0
XLON
67
1804.00
12:43:57
00077037867TRLO0
XLON
14
1804.00
12:44:02
00077037868TRLO0
XLON
160
1806.00
13:11:55
00077039003TRLO0
BATE
226
1806.00
13:11:55
00077039004TRLO0
XLON
33
1806.00
13:32:01
00077039555TRLO0
XLON
145
1806.00
13:32:01
00077039554TRLO0
BATE
180
1806.00
13:32:01
00077039553TRLO0
XLON
197
1806.00
13:58:46
00077040456TRLO0
XLON
2
1806.00
13:58:56
00077040461TRLO0
BATE
197
1804.00
13:58:57
00077040463TRLO0
XLON
211
1804.00
13:58:57
00077040462TRLO0
BATE
236
1802.00
13:59:46
00077040522TRLO0
XLON
207
1800.00
14:03:42
00077040622TRLO0
XLON
180
1796.00
14:11:03
00077041200TRLO0
BATE
223
1794.00
14:11:03
00077041201TRLO0
XLON
156
1792.00
14:20:45
00077041712TRLO0
BATE
63
1788.00
14:25:58
00077041979TRLO0
XLON
17
1788.00
14:29:07
00077042240TRLO0
XLON
63
1788.00
14:31:01
00077042290TRLO0
XLON
9
1788.00
14:32:25
00077042357TRLO0
BATE
63
1792.00
14:43:03
00077043264TRLO0
XLON
127
1792.00
14:44:34
00077043402TRLO0
XLON
178
1792.00
14:44:34
00077043401TRLO0
BATE
217
1792.00
14:44:34
00077043403TRLO0
XLON
204
1792.00
14:48:02
00077043569TRLO0
XLON
170
1794.00
14:51:53
00077043673TRLO0
BATE
214
1794.00
14:51:53
00077043674TRLO0
XLON
166
1794.00
15:01:27
00077044083TRLO0
BATE
164
1800.00
15:09:20
00077044499TRLO0
BATE
228
1802.00
15:09:20
00077044498TRLO0
XLON
199
1798.00
15:10:00
00077044586TRLO0
XLON
142
1800.00
15:23:35
00077045225TRLO0
XLON
44
1800.00
15:23:35
00077045226TRLO0
XLON
165
1798.00
15:24:37
00077045262TRLO0
BATE
186
1798.00
15:24:37
00077045263TRLO0
XLON
49
1794.00
15:32:37
00077045642TRLO0
XLON
78
1794.00
15:32:37
00077045641TRLO0
XLON
157
1798.00
15:38:36
00077045974TRLO0
BATE
216
1798.00
15:38:36
00077045975TRLO0
XLON
120
1796.00
15:38:36
00077045976TRLO0
BATE
60
1796.00
15:43:08
00077046118TRLO0
BATE
195
1796.00
15:43:08
00077046119TRLO0
XLON
128
1796.00
15:58:24
00077046888TRLO0
BATE
19
1796.00
15:58:26
00077046889TRLO0
BATE
204
1796.00
16:00:17
00077046921TRLO0
XLON
181
1794.00
16:02:07
00077046975TRLO0
BATE
230
1794.00
16:02:07
00077046976TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916