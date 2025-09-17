Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

17 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1815.1901 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 16 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 16,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1788.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1838.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1815.1901

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,111,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,111,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1818.3500 12,000 BATS Trading Europe 1805.7105 4,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 204 1826.00 08:29:45 00077029869TRLO0 XLON 213 1828.00 08:42:26 00077030217TRLO0 XLON 66 1828.00 08:49:00 00077030390TRLO0 XLON 203 1830.00 08:52:35 00077030537TRLO0 XLON 2 1832.00 09:01:22 00077030729TRLO0 XLON 63 1832.00 09:01:24 00077030732TRLO0 XLON 229 1832.00 09:01:24 00077030731TRLO0 XLON 2 1836.00 09:08:57 00077030911TRLO0 XLON 217 1836.00 09:09:47 00077030940TRLO0 XLON 250 1836.00 09:09:47 00077030941TRLO0 XLON 3000 1838.00 09:32:52 00077031520TRLO0 XLON 61 1836.00 09:34:14 00077031591TRLO0 BATE 102 1836.00 09:34:14 00077031592TRLO0 BATE 229 1836.00 09:34:14 00077031593TRLO0 XLON 77 1834.00 09:37:09 00077031705TRLO0 BATE 80 1834.00 09:38:10 00077031726TRLO0 BATE 190 1838.00 09:38:56 00077031737TRLO0 XLON 190 1838.00 09:40:06 00077031757TRLO0 XLON 166 1836.00 09:57:15 00077032317TRLO0 BATE 199 1836.00 09:57:15 00077032319TRLO0 XLON 217 1836.00 09:57:15 00077032318TRLO0 XLON 3 1834.00 09:57:15 00077032320TRLO0 BATE 213 1832.00 10:02:05 00077032556TRLO0 XLON 204 1828.00 10:09:47 00077032802TRLO0 XLON 204 1824.00 10:30:41 00077033525TRLO0 XLON 158 1818.00 10:37:29 00077033820TRLO0 BATE 173 1816.00 10:49:29 00077034117TRLO0 BATE 222 1816.00 10:49:29 00077034118TRLO0 XLON 197 1814.00 10:59:30 00077034432TRLO0 XLON 2 1808.00 11:19:00 00077035039TRLO0 BATE 148 1808.00 11:19:00 00077035040TRLO0 BATE 161 1808.00 11:42:22 00077035639TRLO0 BATE 228 1808.00 11:42:22 00077035640TRLO0 XLON 176 1806.00 12:02:12 00077036439TRLO0 BATE 213 1806.00 12:02:12 00077036438TRLO0 XLON 5 1806.00 12:18:57 00077037144TRLO0 XLON 218 1806.00 12:18:57 00077037143TRLO0 XLON 153 1806.00 12:24:23 00077037256TRLO0 BATE 29 1806.00 12:24:23 00077037257TRLO0 XLON 172 1806.00 12:24:23 00077037258TRLO0 XLON 191 1808.00 12:43:51 00077037859TRLO0 XLON 169 1808.00 12:43:53 00077037861TRLO0 BATE 111 1804.00 12:43:57 00077037866TRLO0 XLON 67 1804.00 12:43:57 00077037867TRLO0 XLON 14 1804.00 12:44:02 00077037868TRLO0 XLON 160 1806.00 13:11:55 00077039003TRLO0 BATE 226 1806.00 13:11:55 00077039004TRLO0 XLON 33 1806.00 13:32:01 00077039555TRLO0 XLON 145 1806.00 13:32:01 00077039554TRLO0 BATE 180 1806.00 13:32:01 00077039553TRLO0 XLON 197 1806.00 13:58:46 00077040456TRLO0 XLON 2 1806.00 13:58:56 00077040461TRLO0 BATE 197 1804.00 13:58:57 00077040463TRLO0 XLON 211 1804.00 13:58:57 00077040462TRLO0 BATE 236 1802.00 13:59:46 00077040522TRLO0 XLON 207 1800.00 14:03:42 00077040622TRLO0 XLON 180 1796.00 14:11:03 00077041200TRLO0 BATE 223 1794.00 14:11:03 00077041201TRLO0 XLON 156 1792.00 14:20:45 00077041712TRLO0 BATE 63 1788.00 14:25:58 00077041979TRLO0 XLON 17 1788.00 14:29:07 00077042240TRLO0 XLON 63 1788.00 14:31:01 00077042290TRLO0 XLON 9 1788.00 14:32:25 00077042357TRLO0 BATE 63 1792.00 14:43:03 00077043264TRLO0 XLON 127 1792.00 14:44:34 00077043402TRLO0 XLON 178 1792.00 14:44:34 00077043401TRLO0 BATE 217 1792.00 14:44:34 00077043403TRLO0 XLON 204 1792.00 14:48:02 00077043569TRLO0 XLON 170 1794.00 14:51:53 00077043673TRLO0 BATE 214 1794.00 14:51:53 00077043674TRLO0 XLON 166 1794.00 15:01:27 00077044083TRLO0 BATE 164 1800.00 15:09:20 00077044499TRLO0 BATE 228 1802.00 15:09:20 00077044498TRLO0 XLON 199 1798.00 15:10:00 00077044586TRLO0 XLON 142 1800.00 15:23:35 00077045225TRLO0 XLON 44 1800.00 15:23:35 00077045226TRLO0 XLON 165 1798.00 15:24:37 00077045262TRLO0 BATE 186 1798.00 15:24:37 00077045263TRLO0 XLON 49 1794.00 15:32:37 00077045642TRLO0 XLON 78 1794.00 15:32:37 00077045641TRLO0 XLON 157 1798.00 15:38:36 00077045974TRLO0 BATE 216 1798.00 15:38:36 00077045975TRLO0 XLON 120 1796.00 15:38:36 00077045976TRLO0 BATE 60 1796.00 15:43:08 00077046118TRLO0 BATE 195 1796.00 15:43:08 00077046119TRLO0 XLON 128 1796.00 15:58:24 00077046888TRLO0 BATE 19 1796.00 15:58:26 00077046889TRLO0 BATE 204 1796.00 16:00:17 00077046921TRLO0 XLON 181 1794.00 16:02:07 00077046975TRLO0 BATE 230 1794.00 16:02:07 00077046976TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations