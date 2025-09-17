Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 08:04
21,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

17 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1815.1901 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

16 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1788.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1838.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1815.1901

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,111,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,111,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1818.3500

12,000

BATS Trading Europe

1805.7105

4,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

204

1826.00

08:29:45

00077029869TRLO0

XLON

213

1828.00

08:42:26

00077030217TRLO0

XLON

66

1828.00

08:49:00

00077030390TRLO0

XLON

203

1830.00

08:52:35

00077030537TRLO0

XLON

2

1832.00

09:01:22

00077030729TRLO0

XLON

63

1832.00

09:01:24

00077030732TRLO0

XLON

229

1832.00

09:01:24

00077030731TRLO0

XLON

2

1836.00

09:08:57

00077030911TRLO0

XLON

217

1836.00

09:09:47

00077030940TRLO0

XLON

250

1836.00

09:09:47

00077030941TRLO0

XLON

3000

1838.00

09:32:52

00077031520TRLO0

XLON

61

1836.00

09:34:14

00077031591TRLO0

BATE

102

1836.00

09:34:14

00077031592TRLO0

BATE

229

1836.00

09:34:14

00077031593TRLO0

XLON

77

1834.00

09:37:09

00077031705TRLO0

BATE

80

1834.00

09:38:10

00077031726TRLO0

BATE

190

1838.00

09:38:56

00077031737TRLO0

XLON

190

1838.00

09:40:06

00077031757TRLO0

XLON

166

1836.00

09:57:15

00077032317TRLO0

BATE

199

1836.00

09:57:15

00077032319TRLO0

XLON

217

1836.00

09:57:15

00077032318TRLO0

XLON

3

1834.00

09:57:15

00077032320TRLO0

BATE

213

1832.00

10:02:05

00077032556TRLO0

XLON

204

1828.00

10:09:47

00077032802TRLO0

XLON

204

1824.00

10:30:41

00077033525TRLO0

XLON

158

1818.00

10:37:29

00077033820TRLO0

BATE

173

1816.00

10:49:29

00077034117TRLO0

BATE

222

1816.00

10:49:29

00077034118TRLO0

XLON

197

1814.00

10:59:30

00077034432TRLO0

XLON

2

1808.00

11:19:00

00077035039TRLO0

BATE

148

1808.00

11:19:00

00077035040TRLO0

BATE

161

1808.00

11:42:22

00077035639TRLO0

BATE

228

1808.00

11:42:22

00077035640TRLO0

XLON

176

1806.00

12:02:12

00077036439TRLO0

BATE

213

1806.00

12:02:12

00077036438TRLO0

XLON

5

1806.00

12:18:57

00077037144TRLO0

XLON

218

1806.00

12:18:57

00077037143TRLO0

XLON

153

1806.00

12:24:23

00077037256TRLO0

BATE

29

1806.00

12:24:23

00077037257TRLO0

XLON

172

1806.00

12:24:23

00077037258TRLO0

XLON

191

1808.00

12:43:51

00077037859TRLO0

XLON

169

1808.00

12:43:53

00077037861TRLO0

BATE

111

1804.00

12:43:57

00077037866TRLO0

XLON

67

1804.00

12:43:57

00077037867TRLO0

XLON

14

1804.00

12:44:02

00077037868TRLO0

XLON

160

1806.00

13:11:55

00077039003TRLO0

BATE

226

1806.00

13:11:55

00077039004TRLO0

XLON

33

1806.00

13:32:01

00077039555TRLO0

XLON

145

1806.00

13:32:01

00077039554TRLO0

BATE

180

1806.00

13:32:01

00077039553TRLO0

XLON

197

1806.00

13:58:46

00077040456TRLO0

XLON

2

1806.00

13:58:56

00077040461TRLO0

BATE

197

1804.00

13:58:57

00077040463TRLO0

XLON

211

1804.00

13:58:57

00077040462TRLO0

BATE

236

1802.00

13:59:46

00077040522TRLO0

XLON

207

1800.00

14:03:42

00077040622TRLO0

XLON

180

1796.00

14:11:03

00077041200TRLO0

BATE

223

1794.00

14:11:03

00077041201TRLO0

XLON

156

1792.00

14:20:45

00077041712TRLO0

BATE

63

1788.00

14:25:58

00077041979TRLO0

XLON

17

1788.00

14:29:07

00077042240TRLO0

XLON

63

1788.00

14:31:01

00077042290TRLO0

XLON

9

1788.00

14:32:25

00077042357TRLO0

BATE

63

1792.00

14:43:03

00077043264TRLO0

XLON

127

1792.00

14:44:34

00077043402TRLO0

XLON

178

1792.00

14:44:34

00077043401TRLO0

BATE

217

1792.00

14:44:34

00077043403TRLO0

XLON

204

1792.00

14:48:02

00077043569TRLO0

XLON

170

1794.00

14:51:53

00077043673TRLO0

BATE

214

1794.00

14:51:53

00077043674TRLO0

XLON

166

1794.00

15:01:27

00077044083TRLO0

BATE

164

1800.00

15:09:20

00077044499TRLO0

BATE

228

1802.00

15:09:20

00077044498TRLO0

XLON

199

1798.00

15:10:00

00077044586TRLO0

XLON

142

1800.00

15:23:35

00077045225TRLO0

XLON

44

1800.00

15:23:35

00077045226TRLO0

XLON

165

1798.00

15:24:37

00077045262TRLO0

BATE

186

1798.00

15:24:37

00077045263TRLO0

XLON

49

1794.00

15:32:37

00077045642TRLO0

XLON

78

1794.00

15:32:37

00077045641TRLO0

XLON

157

1798.00

15:38:36

00077045974TRLO0

BATE

216

1798.00

15:38:36

00077045975TRLO0

XLON

120

1796.00

15:38:36

00077045976TRLO0

BATE

60

1796.00

15:43:08

00077046118TRLO0

BATE

195

1796.00

15:43:08

00077046119TRLO0

XLON

128

1796.00

15:58:24

00077046888TRLO0

BATE

19

1796.00

15:58:26

00077046889TRLO0

BATE

204

1796.00

16:00:17

00077046921TRLO0

XLON

181

1794.00

16:02:07

00077046975TRLO0

BATE

230

1794.00

16:02:07

00077046976TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.