Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SWEF: Eighth Capital Distribution Update

DJ SWEF: Eighth Capital Distribution Update 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Eighth Capital Distribution Update 
23-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 
 
Eighth Capital Distribution Update 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, in connection with the capital distribution announced on 
18 September 2025, the Company has compulsorily redeemed as at the close of business on 22 September 2025 on a pro rata 
basis 67,885,117 SEREF shares at a price of GBP0.9575 per share. 
 
Fractions of shares produced by the applicable redemption ratios have not been redeemed and therefore the number of 
shares redeemed in respect of each shareholder has been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 
 
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque/BACS (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 29 September 2025. Any 
certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated 
shareholders by 29 September 2025. 
 
Following the redemption, the Company has 80,154,686 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 
80,154,686. The new ISIN, GG00BT8PBR31, in respect of the remaining shares which have not been redeemed has been 
enabled and is available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 23 September 2025. 

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 

Duke Le Prevost 
 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 

Notes:  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of  
Starwood Capital Group. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BT8PBR31 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  402782 
EQS News ID:  2201784 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2201784&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.