Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, AI-powered mics and gaming-level comfort tackle disruptions

Zone Wireless 2 ES and Zone Wired 2 for Business use hybrid ANC, AI-powered mics to limit office noise

Certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet to reduce IT help desk tickets

Adjustable headset strap design brings gaming-level comfort to long workdays

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced Zone Wireless 2 ES and Zone Wired 2 headsets, designed for noisy offices. With AI-powered noise-canceling mics, hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) that automatically adjusts to minimize background noise, and a gaming-inspired headstrap design for all-day comfort, the headsets turn open office clamor into quiet focus zones.

While open offices cultivate free-flowing face-to-face interaction, they are also notorious for distractions. Studies* cite $468 billion in productivity losses for companies due to time-sucking distractions that hinder deep, focused work.

"Uninterrupted focus is the new currency of work. With more employees returning to office, it's more critical than ever to protect their concentration," said Hanneke Faber, Chief Executive Officer. "Zone Wireless 2 ES and Zone Wired 2 for Business were engineered to safeguard against those costly distractions."

In pursuit of an uninterrupted workflow, both headsets offer adaptive hybrid ANC that intelligently adjusts the noise cancellation level in real time to adapt to any environment, enabling workers to move from space to space without manually toggling controls. Two AI-powered noise-canceling microphones work together to tune out distracting coworker chatter, keyboards clacking, foot traffic, and the hundreds of other environmental diversions that plague employee calls.

Beyond noise cancellation

Zone Wireless 2 ES eliminates more than just noise-it removes everyday microinterruptions that break concentration. Certified for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, the headset ensures full compatibility across all platforms. For Teams and Meet, native Bluetooth call control certification means it can be used with or without a dongle-freeing up a USB port. If used with a dongle, smart enumeration hides the device from meeting apps when the headset is powered off, so users aren't left guessing which audio source is active.

For organizations that prefer wired setups, Zone Wired 2 is a USB plug-and-play version that offers the same advanced features and certifications as its wireless counterpart, without the need to charge the battery or worry about connectivity in high-density environments.

On the backend, IT professionals can remotely push silent firmware updates to either headset through Logitech Sync, allowing employees to stay focused without interruption-no help desk tickets, no update notification pop-ups, and no downtime.

All-day comfort and performance

Inspired by gaming headsets engineered for marathon gaming sessions, the Zone Wireless 2 ES and Zone Wired 2 feature a headset strap designed for even pressure distribution, ideal for equally long workdays. Rotating earcups, a reversible mic boom, and the adjustable headband offer a personalized fit. And with up to 20 hours of talk time and 25 hours of listening time with ANC on, Zone Wireless 2 ES is built to last the longest workdays.

Personalized experience

Employees can personalize their own experience with customizable audio, ANC, and charging** settings in Logi Tune. With three colors to choose from-rose, off-white, and graphite-employees can bring their personality to work.

Designed for Sustainability

Zone Wireless 2 ES and Zone Wired 2 are designed for sustainability and product longevity with replaceable earpads, headset strap, and battery**. The plastic parts are made with a minimum of 30%*** post-consumer-recycled plastic, while magnets feature 100% post-consumer recycled rare earth metal; the battery is made with 100% recycled cobalt; and travel bag fabrics are constructed with 100% recycled plastic materials.

Pricing and Availability

Zone Wireless 2 ES for Business will be available globally November here and through authorized resellers, with a suggested price of USD $159.99 (native Bluetooth version), or $179.99 (version with receiver). Zone Wired 2 for Business will be available December here at the suggested price of $129.99.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

The Economist: In search of lost focus

** Only applicable to Zone Wireless 2 ES

*** Excludes plastic in cables, receiver (for Zone Wireless 2 ES for Business), speaker, PWA, and packaging

