

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AI.PA, AIQUY), a French industrial and medical gases company, on Tuesday said it has been awarded a five-year contract by the Community of Madrid to provide at-home care for 70,000 patients living with respiratory conditions.



Under the agreement, the company will provide care for patients with conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD and sleep apnea.



The contract is awarded following a public tender and strengthens the company's leadership position in Spain.



The company's proposal was recognised for its operational excellence and the effective use of digital and AI solutions, which aim to improve patient health outcomes and quality of life at home while optimising costs for society.



According to the WHO and European Respiratory Society, COPD cases are projected to increase by 23% globally by 2050.



Air Liquide is 0.27% higher at EUR 175.08 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



