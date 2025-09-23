Anzeige
23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A1W745 | ISIN: SE0005365681
Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) achieves ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, strengthening the group's commitment to Quality and Information Security

Gothenburg, Sweden - September 23, 2025 - Irisity AB (publ), a leading provider of AI-driven video data management software, announces that the company, together with its subsidiary Agent Vi Ltd, has achieved internationally recognized certifications for Information Security Management (ISO/IEC 27001:2022) and Quality Management (ISO 9001:2015).


The certifications, issued by British Assessment Bureau who are accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), are valid from 18 September 2025 to 17 September 2028 and cover the provision of software services encompassing AI-powered video analytics globally.

This achievement follows the earlier certification of group company Ultinous Zrt., which in June 2025 obtained MSZ ISO/IEC 27001:2023 and ISO 9001:2015, valid until June 2028.

"Information security and quality are central to the trust our customers place in Irisity," said Keven Marier, CEO of Irisity. "Achieving ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification further demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding data and delivering reliable, high-quality solutions worldwide."

"With Irisity Group now certified, the group operates under a unified, internationally recognized framework for information security, risk management, and quality. These areas are critical not only for compliance, but also for commercial success in our industry. As part of my role leading Legal, Compliance, and Commercial Operations, I am proud to have driven this effort to ensure our customers and partners can rely on Irisity's governance and resilience," said Mariell Olsen, Manager, Commercial Operations

ISO/IEC 27001 is the global standard for information security management systems, while ISO 9001 is the leading standard for quality management. These certifications provide customers, partners, and stakeholders with independent assurance of the group's governance, process maturity, and resilience.

For further information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB, +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com.

About Irisity
Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary


