Solar Foods Oyj: Solar Foods has developed Solein-powered mayonnaise with unmatched value for the food industry

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 23 September at 9.30 EEST

Solar Foods has developed Solein®-powered mayonnaise with unmatched value for the food industry

Solar Foods' microbial protein Solein® is a completely new protein ingredient which can replace traditional protein like dairy or egg yolk in virtually any food or product. Solar Foods has filed a patent application for an innovation for mayonnaise, demonstrating the unmatched value Solein can bring to the food industry by replacing egg yolk in a globally widely used everyday staple. Due to its excellent emulsifying properties, Solein could significantly enhance mayonnaise production efficiency by replacing egg yolk powder and unlocking major cost savings: replacing the egg yolk powder in mayonnaise production with the same amount of Solein produces approximately three times more mayonnaise, giving the food industry a direct cost advantage. Solar Foods constantly explores and discovers the many different uses of Solein and the added value it can bring to customers and consumers in different food categories.

Mayonnaise is produced through emulsification of oil. In traditional mayonnaise this is done with the help of egg yolk, which acts as a natural emulsifier and helps bind oil into a stable emulsion. Replacing the egg yolk in the mayonnaise production with Solein (amount equivalent to dried egg yolk) creates approximately three times more mayonnaise, meaning less raw material is needed in the production, giving food companies higher efficiency and a direct cost advantage. Solein's impressive emulsifying properties deliver the same creamy texture as in regular mayonnaise, without compromising taste.

The global mayonnaise market* is projected to reach nearly USD 13 billion in 2025. At the same time, the demand for animal-free mayonnaise is expected to grow significantly. Because of the extensive benefits of the use of Solein in mayonnaise, Solar Foods has applied for a patent for the application and the production method.

"The world is getting increasingly unpredictable, and the search for stability has never been greater. The food industry is looking for ingredients with stable supply, quality, and steady prices, and the demand for sustainability is growing rapidly. For example, egg yolk powder prices have fluctuated wildly in recent years. With Solein, companies can lock in multi-year agreements at a fixed price, having more control and de-risking from sudden spikes and market disruptions from disease outbreaks and climate conditions to geopolitical upheavals", says Troels Nørgaard, Chief Commercial and product Officer at Solar Foods.

Solein can be produced anywhere in the world, throughout the year, making it a secure supply of food. At Factory 01, Solar Foods' first commercial-scale production facility, Solein is produced in a continuous process, and the production cycle is just 70 hours. The design capacity of the production facility is 160 tons annually, which equals approximately 450 kg of Solein daily. It takes 50 000 hens to produce the same amount of egg protein in a day. Unlike egg yolk, which is vulnerable to avian flu outbreaks and other supply fluctuations, Solein production is independent of farming cycles. It can be scaled reliably with fermentation tanks, ensuring secure availability and steady quality throughout the year.

Solein is produced with just a fraction of the land, water, and emissions of traditional protein sources, representing not just an ingredient, but a step towards a climate-friendly future of food.

Exploring a world full of possibilities

Solein is a nutritional powerhouse with approximately 80% protein, as well as fiber, unsaturated fats, vitamin B12 and iron. Animal-free and gluten-free, it doesn't contain any cholesterol and it's also halal and kosher-certified. This enables reimagining formulations that are suitable for most diets and that align with flexitarian lifestyles.

The mayonnaise application where the egg yolk is replaced either partially or completely with Solein can be used just like regular mayonnaise, from sandwiches and salads to dips and dressings. Solein offers the familiar, indulgent creaminess and mouthfeel people are used to, but with a neutral taste free of off-notes. This makes it the perfect canvas for flavor innovation, from garlic aioli to chili mayo.

Solein offers a completely new harvest for humankind, and Solar Foods continuously explores and discovers the many uses and benefits that Solein can bring, from dairy and egg yolk replacement to a protein ingredient in a variety of different foods and products from protein drinks and snacks to ice cream, baked goods, pasta and soups and sauces.

"Solein excels as an ingredient in different health & performance nutrition products, but beyond that, we see Solein playing a pivotal role in transforming global food systems. When we talk about feeding 10 billion people, Solein's unmatched value becomes a key advantage in all imaginable food categories - Solein's journey is just beginning", Nørgaard says.



* Source: Business Research Insights

Media inquiries:

Maria Rämö, Communications Manager, maria.ramo@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3283

Images for editorial use: www.solarfoods.com/media

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.