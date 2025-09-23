Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Postpones Special Meeting of Stockholders; Urges Stockholders to Continue Voting "For" the Merger and Related Proposals at the Special Meeting

$1.45 per share all-cash consideration contemplated by the proposed merger with Worldwide Golf (the "Merger") is the conclusion of an eight-month process with multiple parties that resulted in three proposals.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) ("Big 5"), a leading sporting goods retailer, today announced that, in light of the fact that a material amount of shares have yet to vote, Big 5's Board of Directors (the "Board") has determined to postpone the Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 26, 2025.

While the overwhelming majority of shares voted to date have been in favor of the Merger proposal, a material number of shares have yet to vote. Every vote matters - the Merger proposal requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the issued and outstanding shares of Big 5 common stock.

The Board unanimously recommends that stockholders vote FOR the Merger proposal.

Independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis both recently issued recommendations in favor of the Merger proposal.

"Our engagement with multiple parties over the course of eight months resulted in three proposals, and the Board unanimously determined that the transaction with Worldwide Golf and Capitol Hill Group represents the highest value reasonably obtainable for Big 5 shares for the foreseeable future, relative to our stand-alone business strategy and general financial condition," said Steven G. Miller, Chairman, President and CEO.

"The $1.45 per share all-cash consideration represents a premium of approximately 36% to the 60-day volume-weighted average trading price prior to the announcement. The approval of this transaction will allow stockholders to maximize value and mitigate the uncertainties of remaining a standalone public company."

Mr. Miller concluded, "I encourage all of our stockholders, no matter how many shares they hold, to make their voices heard and vote 'FOR' the proposals related to the merger. Your support is essential to completing this transaction, which we believe will maximize value for all of our stockholders."

If you have not already submitted a proxy for use at the Special Meeting, please vote your shares "FOR" the merger and related proposals using the proxy card that was previously distributed to stockholders.

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact Innisfree, proxy solicitor, at (877) 687-1873, toll-free if in North America, or +1 (412) 232-3651 from other countries. Vote online or by telephone by following the instructions set forth on your proxy card.

The proxy materials for the Special Meeting can be found online within the "SEC Filings" section of Big 5's investor relations website at https://www.big5sportinggoods.com/store/company/investorrelations

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation



Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, currently operating 410 stores under the "Big 5 Sporting Goods" name. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 12,000 square feet. Big 5's product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

Additional Information

This communication may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposed acquisition of Big 5. Big 5 has filed with the SEC a proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement"), the definitive version of which will be sent or provided to Big 5 stockholders, and other relevant documents in connection with the proposed merger. This document is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document which Big 5 may file with the SEC. Investors and securityholders of Big 5 are urged to read the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about Big 5 and the proposed merger. Investors may obtain a free copy of these materials (when they are available) and other documents filed by Big 5 with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and at Big 5's website at https://www.big5sportinggoods.com/store/company/investorrelations.

Contact:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

Barry Emerson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(310) 536-0611

ICR, Inc.

Jeff Sonnek

Managing Director

(646) 277-1263