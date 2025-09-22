ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.: ArriVent Appoints Brent S. Rice as Chief Commercial Officer

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (Company or ArriVent) (Nasdaq: AVBP), a clinical-stage company dedicated to accelerating the global development of innovative biopharmaceutical therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Brent S. Rice as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Rice joins ArriVent with over 25 years of U.S. and global commercial experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

"Brent brings a proven track record in launching novel therapies, building high-performing organizations, and leading strategic pipeline planning," said Bing Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ArriVent. "We are excited to welcome him to the ArriVent team at this pivotal stage of our growth. We believe his executive leadership experience will position us for success as firmonertinib nears potential approval and commercialization for EGFR mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and as we begin to unlock the potential of our ADC portfolio."

Before joining ArriVent, Brent most recently served as the Senior Vice President and global Chief Commercial Officer, and Managing Director U.S. at Autolus Therapeutics Ltd. where he led global commercialization, commercial strategy and business portfolio management of their early and late-stage pipeline of next generation therapies. Under Brent's leadership, the company transitioned from a clinical stage development company to a commercial organization where he built the U.S. organization and led the successful introduction and launch of Autolus' first commercial product.

Mr. Rice added, "ArriVent has built a robust and science-driven pipeline that targets challenging and underserved areas in oncology. I look forward to partnering with the team to build a strong commercial foundation that drives growth and ensures patients access."

An experienced executive leader, Brent brings cross-functional expertise in marketing, operations, and reimbursement, and building scalable commercial organizations, leading product launches, and negotiating high-value agreements that improve patient access. Prior to Autolus, Brent led Managed Markets at Juno Therapeutics, where he developed payer and reimbursement strategy capabilities. He spent 18 years at Amgen in roles of increasing responsibility, earning recognition as a strong cross-functional leader driving innovative partnerships and portfolio success.

About ArriVent

ArriVent is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development, and commercialization of differentiated medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. ArriVent seeks to utilize its team's deep drug development experience to maximize the potential of its lead development candidate, firmonertinib, and advance a pipeline of novel therapeutics, such as next-generation antibody drug conjugates, through approval and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, anticipated clinical milestones, the timing of, and results of, top-line pivotal Phase 3 data for firmonertinib in previously untreated NSCLC patients whose tumors contain EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, the approval of firmonertinib for commercialization by health authorities, the timing and results of commercialization of firmonertinib and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on ArriVent's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and ArriVent undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com