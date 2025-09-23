

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK, IBE1.DE, IBE.MC, 1IBE.MI), a Spanish renewable energy company, said on Tuesday that its U.S. subsidiary Avangrid, Inc., has inked a deal with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) to supply clean electricity from the new photovoltaic project, Oregon Trail Solar.



With an investment of $100 million, the new 57 MW facility will be located in Gilliam County, Oregon, and meet the energy needs of Amazon's data centers in the region.



Oregon Trail Solar will consist of around 100,000 solar panels and will begin its operations in 2027.



This contract is in addition to others already signed by Amazon with the Iberdrola Group for projects in Germany, the U.S., the UK, Portugal, and Spain. In total, Amazon has contracted 68,100 GWh of renewable energy from the Group.



The two companies are working together on similar initiatives in Illinois, Ohio, and North Carolina.



