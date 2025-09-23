Anzeige
WKN: A41EJR | ISIN: US59356Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: U42
Frankfurt
23.09.25 | 08:03
33,000 Euro
+3,77 % +1,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 12:48 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miami International Holdings Announces Timeline to Support Trading of Financial Futures on MIAX Futures

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX®) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced plans to launch support for the trading of financial futures on MIAX Futures using the MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform effective February 22, 2026, for the February 23, 2026 trade date.

MIAX Logo

The MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform is powered by in-house built, proprietary technology designed to meet the high-performance order processing demands unique to U.S. futures and is differentiated by scalability, latency, reliability and determinism. More information on MIAX Futures and the Onyx trading platform can be found here. Additional details on the launch timeline can be found here.

The first financial futures products to be made available on MIAX Futures include Bloomberg 500 Index (B500) and Bloomberg US 100 Price Return Index (B100Q) futures, subject to the submission of certain rule filings to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Additional information regarding support for financial futures on MIAX Futures will be provided through the MIAX automated alert system. To register to receive automated alerts on new functionality and trading specifications for MIAX Futures, please visit MIAX Email Subscriptions.

About MIAX
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, MIAXdx, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
anybo@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/5525080/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-announces-timeline-to-support-trading-of-financial-futures-on-miax-futures-302564312.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
