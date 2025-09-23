At the Solar & Storage Live trade fair, Swiss and European wholesalers were represented with products from manufacturers in Germany, Lithuania, Norway, Switzerland, and, of course, China. Some manufacturers also had their own booths, and there was also a new area for installers.From pv magazine Germany The industry association Swissolar expects a moderate decline in new photovoltaic capacity this year, to 1.6 GW, compared with 1.8 gigawatts added in 2024. From 2026 onward, the market is expected to stabilize. This makes the sector attractive both in the short and long term - a fact underscored ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...