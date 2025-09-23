Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to provide an outline of planned drilling for the Challacollo Ag-Au project in Region 1 of northern Chile. Challacollo is a highly prospective low-sulphidation epithermal Ag-Au vein deposit containing a substantial silver resource (see Table 1 below).

Aftermath is planning an initial 7 to 10-hole diamond core program for Q4 2025 (up to 2,000m total drilling). Previous drilling concentrated on the principal vein (Loloén Vein) to a depth of about 200 m below surface. The oxidation level at Challacollo bottoms at approximately 200 m below surface. The down-dip extent of the mineralized structures remains unknown. Gold and base metal grades are generally observed to increase at depth.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of Aftermath said: "We're excited to kick off our exploration at the Challacollo silver-gold project, which gives Aftermath further silver exposure in addition to our flagship Berenguela Project in Peru. Our objective at Challacollo is to expand and increase the mineral resource and this is the first step toward that goal. I look forward to reporting on the results of the drilling toward the end of this year."

Planned Drilling

The main objective of the planned program is to investigate the potential to a) expand the existing resource at Challacollo by extending some of known veins down dip and along strike, b) initial drill testing of previously known but untested veins and suspected new veins on Aftermath's land package, and c) twin some previous RC holes to obtain supplementary geological and metallurgical information. Specifically:

Lolón North: The northern sector of the Lolón vein is still unexplored and is partially covered by colluvial deposits. In the northern sector, which corresponds to the last vein outcrops, silver mineralization may continue to depth. Drilling is targeted to cut the main vein at a vertical depth of 60 meters:

Lucy North: silver-bearing veins identified to the west of the main Lolón vein. Drilling will also target disseminated silver in the host rock. The structures have a similar orientation to the Lolón vein and are located north of the Lucy vein:

Palermo North: a replacement breccia with galena and significant silver values located to the north of the Palermo North vein projection:

Millsite vein: Testing for a structurally downthrown vein offset to the east of Lolón. Interpretation suggests the mineralized should be encountered below 250 meters.

About Challacollo

Challacollo is located in Region I in Northern Chile, 130 km southeast of the major port city of Iquique and 50 km south of the town of Pica. The project is approximately 30 km east of the Pan American Highway, via Teck Resources' Quebrada Blanca Copper Mine access road. The project is 139 km southeast of the major Pacific port city of Iquique. High voltage power transmission lines are located 15-30 km from the property, in part to service nearby mines of Collahuasi and Quebrada Blanca. The Project includes water rights.

Table 1. Summary of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Challacollo Silver-Gold Project

Classification Material

Type Tonnes(Kt) Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) Silver (Koz) Gold (Koz) Indicated Open Pit 5,597 170 0.27 30,639 49 Underground 1,043 134 0.29 4,510 10 TOTAL 6,640 165 0.27 35,150 58 Inferred Open Pit 2,360 117 0.15 8,912 11 Underground 443 157 0.26 2,232 4 TOTAL 2,803 124 0.17 11,144 15

Source: NI 43-101 technical report for the Challacollo Mineral Resource Estimate prepared by AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd, announced on December 15, 2020, titled "Aftermath Silver Announces Mineral Resource Estimate for Challacollo Silver-Gold Project, Chile, linked here:

https://aftermathsilver.com/site/assets/files/5659/techreport_challacollo_resource_estimate.pdf

Notes on the Challacollo Mineral Resource Estimate

CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting the Mineral Resources.

The effective date of the estimate is 30 November 2020.

The Qualified Person is Dinara Nussipakynova, P.Geo., of AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.

Mineral Resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell at a long-term metal price of US$20/oz Ag with recovery of 92% Ag and metal price of US$1,400/oz Au with recovery of 75%.

Silver equivalency formula is AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + 57.065 *Au (g/t).

The open pit mineral resources are based on a pit optimization using the following assumptions:

- Plant feed mining costs of US$3.5/t and waste mining cost of $2.5/t.

- Processing costs of US$17/t and General and Administration costs of $2.5/t.

- Edge dilution of 7.5% and 100% mining recovery.

- 45-degree slope angles.

- Cut-off grade is 35 g/t AgEq g/t.

The underground mineral resources are reported within Datamine MSO stopes based on the following assumptions:

- Mining costs of US$35/t.

- Processing costs of US$17/t and General and Administration costs of US$2.5/t.

- Minimum width of 2.5 m.

- No dilution or mining recovery.

- Cut-off grade is 93 AgEq g/t.

Bulk density used was 2.47 t/m 3 .

Drilling results up to 31 December 2016.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.

Mineral Resources are depleted for historic mined out material.

Qualified person

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed the technical content of this news release and has approved the technical information provided in this news release and the form and context in which it appears.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd

Aftermath Silver Ltd is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and critical metals, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality mineral projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Companies projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese Project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Berenguela. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. The company recently completed its second round of drilling at Berenguela and is planning to advance the project through engineering studies. PEA level engineering is currently underway.

Challacollo Silver-Gold Project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Challacollo epithermal silver-gold project through a binding agreement with Mandalay Resources, see Company news release dated June 27th, 201. The company will aggressively seek to grow the mineral resource.

