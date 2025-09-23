Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Welcomes High Profile Matthew Lee Morgan to Advisory Team

Current Advisor to World Liberty Financial and ALT5 Sigma Corp. to Help Guide Scale and Innovation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company"), an innovative cryptocurrency investing platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide, is pleased to welcome Mr. Matthew Lee Morgan as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Mr. Morgan is the Co-Founder of Blockstreet and a strategic advisor to ALT5 Sigma Corporation and World Liberty Financial ("WLFI"). He is a serial entrepreneur, strategic advisor, and a driving force at the intersection of decentralized finance, regulated markets, and human optimization. As Co-Founder of Blockstreet, a platform aiming to empower the next wave of builders driving USD1 adoption; and anchored by a team with major VC networks, Matt has a reputation for fusing Wall Street expertise with crypto-native innovation and being a pioneer in shaping the future of global capital markets.

A heavyweight of the blockchain world, Matt has founded, scaled, and exited ventures across sectors including digital assets, fintech, and regulated markets.

Matt specializes in shaping digital asset strategies, navigating complex regulatory landscapes, and advancing capital formation and tokenization initiatives.

Matthew Lee Morgan, Strategic Advisor,

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (2025)

His ability to bridge traditional finance with decentralized systems has positioned him as a key influencer in the industry, making his appointment a significant opportunity for Tokenwell.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Matthew Morgan to the Tokenwell team," states Tokenwell CEO Timothy Burgess. "Matt's proven expertise in blockchain strategy and his ability to navigate the complexities of the crypto space will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our platform. His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the crypto space and deliver unparalleled value to our community and investors."

At Tokenwell, Morgan will focus on three critical initiatives aligned with the Company's vision:

Enhanced Basket Strategy Development: Leveraging his crypto market expertise to expand Tokenwell's managed crypto basket offerings, including the development of AI-optimized portfolios and advanced rebalancing algorithms that adapt to market volatility.

Strategic Exchange Partnerships: Utilizing his industry connections to accelerate integrations beyond Coinbase and Crypto.com, targeting additional exchange partnerships by Q2 2026.

Institutional Product Development: Drawing from his experience with regulated markets to design Tokenwell's institutional-grade features, including portfolio protection mechanisms, flexible rebalancing frequencies, and compliance frameworks for EUR market expansion.

His immediate priorities include advising on the gamification of the user onboarding experience, and implementing top-performing basket managers, and establishing Tokenwell's presence in the rapidly growing social media-based crypto ecosystem where he has deep expertise.

"I'm honored to join Tokenwell to contribute to its mission of advancing blockchain technology for global adoption," notes Matthew Morgan. "Tokenwell's innovative approach and its commitment to empowering users align exactly with my passion for driving transformative change in the financial sector. I look forward to collaborating with the team to unlock new opportunities and to help accelerate the Company's growth."

The Company has granted Mr. Morgan 1,500,000 restricted share units under its equity incentive plan.

Tokenwell is positioning itself to confidently grow within the crypto marketplace as we continue to develop solutions to empower entrepreneurs, investors, and shareholders in the rapidly evolving blockchain space. This appointment signals Tokenwell's dedication and commitment to bring together experienced professionals, focused investment and the latest advancements in the crypto space.

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Discord, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

